SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 LIVE: SBI Probationary Officers Result Releasing Soon at sbi.co.in, Check Scorecard PDF Link Here

SBI PO Result 2025, SBI PO Prelims Result 2025, SBI PO Result Date: The State Bank of India (SBI) will declare the Probationary Officers prelims exam results soon for a total of 541 Probationary Officer vacancies.  The SBI PO Exam 2025 was conducted on August 4 and August 5, 2025 across the country. The SBO PO Result 2025 release date is not released officially; however, the SBI PO Mains Exam is scheduled to be conducted in September 2025. You will get here the SBI PO Result 2025 download link. 

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Aug 22, 2025, 15:41 IST
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • SBI PO Result 2025 LIVE: Check the official website where you can download the result.
  • SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Know the credentials needed to check the result, once released.
  • SBI PO Prelims Scorecard 2025: Where and how to check the SBI PO Prelims Score Card 2025 and marks

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 LIVE: The State Bank of India (SBI) will declare the Probationary Officers prelims exam results soon on its official website, sbi.co.in. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their result after using their login details. Officially there is not any confirmation, as per the recruitment advertisement released, the preliminary results will be announced in August/September 2025.

The SBI PO Exam 2025 was conducted on August 4 and August 5, 2025 for a total of 541 Probationary Officer vacancies across the country.

Candidates will be able to check the SBI PO Result after logging into their account with their registration number and password.

Those who will qualify in the prelims exam, will get a chance to appear for the SBI Mains Examination, which is scheduled to be held in September 2025.

SBI PO Result 2025: Overview

Uner the SBI PO Recruitment 2025 drive, a total of  541 Probationary Officer vacancies across the country are to be filled. Candidates will be able to check their result and candidates will be able to check their scorecard by logging into their account with their registration number and password.

Event

Particular

Conducting Body

State Bank of India (SBI)

Name of Exam

SBI PO 2025 

Number of Vacancies

541

Exam Date

August 4, 5, 2025

Result Status

Soon

Official Website

sbi.co.in

How to Download SBI PO Result 2025?

Candidates will be able to download their result after following the steps given below-

  • Official Website-Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
  • Search The Link-On the homepage, click on the careers button then on SBI PO Result 2025
  • Login Credentials-Enter your details such as registration number and password
  • Check Result-Click on the submit button and SBI PO Result 2025 will be displayed on your screen
  • Download Result-Verify the details and download your result for future reference.
LIVE UPDATES
  • Aug 22, 2025, 15:41 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live: Know details about the Penalty for wrong answers

    SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live: Candidates who appeared in the SBI Prelims exam should note that there will be a penalty for wrong answers marked.  The prelims exam was held in Objective type mode.   For each wrong answer that has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. 


  • Aug 22, 2025, 13:17 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live: Who can appear for the main exam?

    Candidates qualified in State Bank Probationary Officer preliminary examination will get a chance to appear  for the main examination. The State Bank will conduct the mains exam  in September 2025.


  • Aug 22, 2025, 12:50 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Result 2025Live: What is the PO Result date?

    However the SBI has not declared the exact date to announce the result, as per media reports it is expected that the result will be available soon to download. 


