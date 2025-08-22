SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 LIVE: SBI Probationary Officers Result Releasing Soon at sbi.co.in, Check Scorecard PDF Link Here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 LIVE: The State Bank of India (SBI) will declare the Probationary Officers prelims exam results soon on its official website, sbi.co.in. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their result after using their login details. Officially there is not any confirmation, as per the recruitment advertisement released, the preliminary results will be announced in August/September 2025.

The SBI PO Exam 2025 was conducted on August 4 and August 5, 2025 for a total of 541 Probationary Officer vacancies across the country.

Candidates will be able to check the SBI PO Result after logging into their account with their registration number and password.

Those who will qualify in the prelims exam, will get a chance to appear for the SBI Mains Examination, which is scheduled to be held in September 2025.

SBI PO Result 2025: Overview

Event Particular Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Name of Exam SBI PO 2025 Number of Vacancies 541 Exam Date August 4, 5, 2025 Result Status Soon Official Website sbi.co.in

How to Download SBI PO Result 2025?

Candidates will be able to download their result after following the steps given below-