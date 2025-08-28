HTET Result 2025: Check Haryana TET Result Date, Download Scorecard and Merit List PDF

HTET Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) conducted the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) exam 2025 on July 30 and 31, 2025 to check the eligibility of Primary Teachers (PRT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in government schools across the state. As per the media reports, the Haryana TET Result 2025 is expected to get released in the PDF format in the first week of September 2025 on its official website, bseh.org.in or bsehhtet.com. The HTET Result 2025 was initially expected to get released by August 31, 2025. However, as per the latest report, the result is now expected to get released in the first week of September 2025 due to additional time needed to compile the result due to biometric verification. The HTET Answer Key was released on August 1 and allowed candidates to raise objections. The final answer key and result will be released along with the result after considering all valid objections.

The Haryana TET Result 2025 will be released in the PDF format containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, along with category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates will be able to check their scorecards by logging into their account with their registration number and date of birth. Check the table below for HTET Result 2025 Key Highlights

BSEH has not released any official update regarding the release of HTET Result 2025; however, multiple sources indicate that the result is likely to get released in the first week of September 2025. BSEH generally takes 2-3 weeks to release the result after closing the objection window to verify responses, process challenges, and prepare the final result. Candidates are advised to avoid relying on unofficial sources regarding the release of the Haryana TET Result 2025 result declarations and instead candidates must regularly visit the official HTET, bseh.org.in for any official updates.

How to Download the HTET Result 2025?

After the release of the Haryana TET Result 2025 candidates will be able to download the result pdf from the direct link provided in this article and also candidates will be able to download their HTET Scorecard 2025 by logging into their account with their registration number and date of birth. Candidates can also follow the step-by-step process listed below to download their HTET Result from the official website.