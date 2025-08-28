IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025: Last Date to Register for 10277 Vacancies at ibps.in - Check Vacancy Details and Declaration Here

IBPS Clerk 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the application process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment today, August 28. Candidates aspiring to become Clerk in 11 participating banks can apply online through the official website, ibps.in. No applications will be accepted after today. Successfully registered candidates will have to appear for Prelims followed by Mains to be considered for the post. Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to close on August 21, but later, it was extended till August 28.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 10277 vacancies. Get all the details on IBPS Clerk here, along with the direct apply online link.

IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025 Link

IBPS started accepting applications for 10277 Clerk vacancies from August 1. The registration process will conclude today. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications by 11:59 PM. The online correction window will be available on September 2 and 3. Find the direct IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025 Link below.