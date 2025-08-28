IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025: Last Date to Register for 10277 Vacancies at ibps.in - Check Vacancy Details and Declaration Here

IBPS Clerk 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the application process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment today, August 28. Candidates aspiring to become Clerk in 11 participating banks can apply online through the official website, ibps.in. No applications will be accepted after today. Successfully registered candidates will have to appear for Prelims followed by Mains to be considered for the post. Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to close on August 21, but later, it was extended till August 28.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 10277 vacancies. Get all the details on IBPS Clerk here, along with the direct apply online link.
IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025 Link
IBPS started accepting applications for 10277 Clerk vacancies from August 1. The registration process will conclude today. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications by 11:59 PM. The online correction window will be available on September 2 and 3. Find the direct IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025 Link below.
|IBPS Clerk Apply Online Link
|Click here
IBPS Clerk Exam Date
As per the official notification, the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam will be conducted on October 4, 5, and 11. The result is expected to be announced in October/November 2025. The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam is scheduled for November 29.
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
IBPS Clerk 2025 Notification
|
31 July 2025
|
Online Application Process Starts
|
1 August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
28 August 2025
|
Payment of Application Fees Duration
|
28 August 2025
|
Online Form Correction
|
2 & 3 September 2025
|
Last Date for Printing Application
|
12 September 2025
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date
|
4, 5, 11 October 2025
IBPS Clerk Eligibility Criteria
Candidates holding a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government are eligible to apply. The age limit for applicants is 20 to 28 years, with relaxation in the upper age limit applicable to reserved categories.
Also, check:
IBPS Clerk Bank-wise Vacancy 2025
A total of 10277 Clerk vacancies have been announced. The highest number of vacancies are in Canara Bank, followed by the Central Bank of India. Check the bank-wise IBPS Clerk vacancy distribution in the table below.
|
IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2025 Bank Wise
|
Bank
|
Vacancy
|
Punjab National Bank
|
1150
|
Union Bank Of India
|
600
|
Central Bank Of India
|
2000
|
Indian Bank
|
NR
|
Bank Of India
|
432
|
Uco Bank
|
NR
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
250
|
Bank Of Maharashtra
|
700
|
Canara Bank
|
3000
|
Bank Of Baroda
|
1684
|
Punjab & Sind Bank
|
461
|
Total
|
10277
How to Apply for IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam?
Here’s a step-by-step guide to submit IBPS Clerk Application Form:
-
Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
-
Go to the Careers or Recruitment section.
-
Click on IBPS Clerk 2025 Apply Online link.
-
Register using your valid email ID and mobile number.
-
Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and contact details.
-
Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and required documents.
-
Pay the application fee.
-
Review and submit the application form.
-
Download and print the application form for future reference.
IBPS Clerk Application Fee
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
SC/ST/PWD
|
Rs.175/- (Intimation Charges only)
|
General and Others
|
Rs. 850/- (App. Fee including intimation charges)
