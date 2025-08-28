GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025: Last Date to Register for 10277 Vacancies at ibps.in - Check Vacancy Details and Declaration Here

By Meenu Solanki
Aug 28, 2025, 13:48 IST

IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025 Process will conclude today for 10277 Clerk vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied can visit the official website, ibps.in to submit their applications. Find the direct IBPS Clerk apply online link here and know IBPS Clerk exam date, eligibility criteria, bank-wise vacancies etc.

IBPS Clerk Last Date
IBPS Clerk Last Date

IBPS Clerk 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the application process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment today, August 28. Candidates aspiring to become Clerk in 11 participating banks can apply online through the official website, ibps.in. No applications will be accepted after today. Successfully registered candidates will have to appear for Prelims followed by Mains to be considered for the post. Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to close on August 21, but later, it was extended till August 28.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 10277 vacancies. Get all the details on IBPS Clerk here, along with the direct apply online link. 

IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025 Link

IBPS started accepting applications for 10277 Clerk vacancies from August 1. The registration process will conclude today. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications by 11:59 PM. The online correction window will be available on September 2 and 3. Find the direct IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025 Link below.

IBPS Clerk Apply Online Link Click here

IBPS Clerk Exam Date

As per the official notification, the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam will be conducted on October 4, 5, and 11. The result is expected to be announced in October/November 2025. The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam is scheduled for November 29.

Events

Important Dates

IBPS Clerk 2025 Notification

31 July 2025

Online Application Process Starts

1 August 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

28 August 2025

Payment of Application Fees Duration

28 August 2025

Online Form Correction

2 & 3 September 2025

Last Date for Printing Application

12 September 2025

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date

4, 5, 11 October 2025

IBPS Clerk Eligibility Criteria

Candidates holding a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government are eligible to apply. The age limit for applicants is 20 to 28 years, with relaxation in the upper age limit applicable to reserved categories.

Also, check:

IBPS Clerk Bank-wise Vacancy 2025

A total of 10277 Clerk vacancies have been announced. The highest number of vacancies are in Canara Bank, followed by the Central Bank of India. Check the bank-wise IBPS Clerk vacancy distribution in the table below.

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2025 Bank Wise

Bank

Vacancy

Punjab National Bank

1150

Union Bank Of India

600

Central Bank Of India

2000

Indian Bank

NR

Bank Of India

432

Uco Bank

NR

Indian Overseas Bank

250

Bank Of Maharashtra

700

Canara Bank

3000

Bank Of Baroda

1684

Punjab & Sind Bank

461

Total

10277

How to Apply for IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to submit IBPS Clerk Application Form:

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

  • Go to the Careers or Recruitment section.

  • Click on IBPS Clerk 2025 Apply Online link.

  • Register using your valid email ID and mobile number.

  • Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and contact details.

  • Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and required documents.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Review and submit the application form.

  • Download and print the application form for future reference.

IBPS Clerk Application Fee

Category

Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD

Rs.175/- (Intimation Charges only)

General and Others

Rs. 850/- (App. Fee including intimation charges)

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News