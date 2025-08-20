IBPS Clerk 2025 Last Date: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced that IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 will conclude tomorrow, August 21. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications through the official website, ibps.in. The last date to print application form is 5 September.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 10277 vacancies for Clerk posts in 11 public sector banks. Applicants holding bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply. Selection will be done based on candidates' performance in Prelims and Mains.

The selection process involves two stages: Preliminary Exam and Main Exam. As per the official schedule, the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 will be conducted on October 4, 5, and 11, while the Mains Exam is scheduled for November 29, 2025.