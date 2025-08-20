IBPS Clerk 2025 Last Date: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced that IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 will conclude tomorrow, August 21. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications through the official website, ibps.in. The last date to print application form is 5 September.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 10277 vacancies for Clerk posts in 11 public sector banks. Applicants holding bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply. Selection will be done based on candidates' performance in Prelims and Mains.
The selection process involves two stages: Preliminary Exam and Main Exam. As per the official schedule, the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 will be conducted on October 4, 5, and 11, while the Mains Exam is scheduled for November 29, 2025.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 Overview
The officials initiated the IBPS Clerk online application process on August 1. The detailed notification PDF comprising all the essential details was released on July 31. Candidates fulfilling the age limit and qualification parameters can apply online till August 21.
|
Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
IBPS Clerk Vacancy
|
10277
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Recruitment Process
|
Prelims + Main Exams
|
Education Qualification
|
Graduate
|
Age Limit
|
20 years to 28 years
|
Application Fee
|
SC/ST/PWD- Rs.175
General and Others- Rs. 850
|
Official website
|
ibps.in
Also, check:
IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025 Link
The IBPS Clerk 2025 online application window will close on August 21. This is the final opportunity for aspirants who wish to join the banking sector as Clerks. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted under any circumstances. Hence, candidates are advised to complete their registration, upload the required documents, and make the application fee payment before the deadline. The direct IBPS Clerk Apply Online Link is provided below for your convenience.
Direct Link to Apply Online for IBPS Clerk
IBPS Clerk Last Date
IBPS Clerk Registration will conclude on August 21, as per the official notification. Successfully registered candidates will be asked to appear for Prelims exam on October 4, 5 and 11.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
IBPS Clerk Notification 2025 (Short)
|
31st July 2025
|
Apply Online Starts
|
1st August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
21st August 2025
|
Conduct of Pre-Exam Training
|
September 2025
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2025
|
4th, 5th, 11th October 2025
|
Prelims Result
|
October/November
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025
|
29th November 2025
Steps to Apply Online for IBPS Clerk
Follow these steps to submit your applications for IBPS Clerk 2025 exam:
-
Visit the official website, ibps.in
-
Go to the Careers or Recruitment section.
-
Click on IBPS Clerk 2025 Apply Online link.
-
Register using your valid email ID and mobile number.
-
Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and contact details.
-
Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and required documents.
-
Pay the application fee.
-
Review and submit the application form.
-
Download and print the application form for future reference.
IBPS Clerk Application Fee
Candidates applying for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 are required to pay a non-refundable application fee as part of the registration process. The fee must be paid online only through net banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, or other available payment gateways.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
SC/ST/PWD
|
Rs.175/- (Intimation Charges only)
|
General and Others
|
Rs. 850/- (App. Fee including intimation charges)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation