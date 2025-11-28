Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Chemistry Model Paper with Marking Scheme 2026: Download PDF

Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Chemistry: Haryana Board is responsible for school-level education in Haryana. Recently, the board has released the marking scheme and model paper for students of classes 9th to 12th. Students preparing for the exam are advised to check the official website for regular updates on exam date sheets. Before the exam, it is common to prepare for the exam by practising models and previous year question papers. It’s a key to refining your preparation level and also understanding the question patterns and marking system shared in the sample papers. Especially for science subjects, which require time and practice to solve non-theoretical as well as theoretical questions. Therefore, in this article, we have shared the Haryana Board class 11 Chemistry, model paper with the marking scheme PDFs for your easy access. Check out further to access the links.

1. Which of the following is independent of temperature? (a) Molarity (b) Formality (c) Normality (d) Molality 2. Number of significant figures in 2.005 are : (a) 1 (b) 2 (c) 3 (d) 4 3. Which series series of lines is the only series in the hydrogen spectrum which appears in the visible region of electromagnetic spectrum ? (a) Lymen (b) Balmer (c) Paschen (d) Bracket 4. Out of isoelectronic ions 0 2- ,F- , Na+ and Mg 2+, which will have smallest radius ? (a) 0 2- (b) Na+

(c) Mg 2+ (d) F - 5. CH2 = CH2 + Br2 𝐶𝐶𝑙4 → X Here X is : (a) CH2 – CH2 (b) CH2 = CHBr Br Br (c) CH CH (d) CH = CH Br Br 6. The repulsive interaction of electron pairs decreases in the order (Here lp = lone pair, bp = bond pair) (a) bp – bp > lp – bp > lp – lp (b) lp – lp > lp – bp > bp - bp (c) lp – lp > bp – bp > lp – bp (d) bp – bp > lp – lp > lp – bp 7. State of hybridisation of carbon in HCHO is: (a) sp (b) sp2 (c) sp3 (d) dsp2 8. If concentration of hydrogen ion [H+ ] changes by a factor of 100, then the value of pH changes by:- (a) one unit (b) 2 unit (c) 10 unit (d) 100 unit 9. Which of the following species do not show disproportionation reaction? (a) 𝐶𝑙𝑂 − (b) 𝐶𝑙𝑂2 − (c) 𝐶𝑙𝑂3 − (d) 𝐶𝑙𝑂4 Fill in the blanks in the following questions (10-12) : 10. Oxidation number of Sulphur (S) in H2S2O7 is ………………….

11. Total number of sigma (𝜎) and pi () bonds in C2H2 is …………………. 12. The conjugate base of 𝑁𝐻2 − is ………………… For complete questions and the marking scheme, please refer to the links shared below in the table. HBSE Class 11 Chemistry Model Paper 2026 PDF You can also check for Haryana board class 11 marking scheme 2026 from here: HBSE Class 11 Chemistry Marking Scheme 2026 PDF How to Download Haryana Board Class 11 Chemistry Model Paper 2026? To download the Haryana Board Class 11 Chemistry model paper for the 2026 session, students can visit the HBSE portal to access the PDFs of both the model paper and the marking scheme. To download from the official website: Search for the HBSE or Board of School Education, Haryana Go to the main website Look for the announcement and click on Academic