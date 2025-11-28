Kerala NEET PG 2025: Counselling Phase 1 Allotment List Out at cee.kerala.gov.in; Details Here

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today, November 28, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at cee.kerala.gov.in. The PDF list will include the names and details of provisionally selected candidates to Government Medical Colleges, Private self-financing Medical Colleges and RCC. Around 1047 students have been allocated in the list.

