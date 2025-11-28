CTET 2026 Application Form
Kerala NEET PG 2025: Counselling Phase 1 Allotment List Out at cee.kerala.gov.in; Details Here

By Laavanya Negi
Nov 28, 2025, 16:36 IST

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today, November 28, 2025. Candidates can check the provisional list on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

CEE Kerala has released the Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.
Key Points

  • CEE Kerala has released the Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.
  • Candidates can check the provisional list on the official website today, November 28, 2025.
  • The official website is cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today, November 28, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at cee.kerala.gov.in. The PDF list will include the names and details of provisionally selected candidates to Government Medical Colleges, Private self-financing Medical Colleges and RCC. Around 1047 students have been allocated in the list. 

DIRECT LINK - Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

How to check Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment letter: 

  1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. Under ‘PG Admission’, click on ‘PG Medical 2025 - Candidate portal’
  3. Enter your Application Number and Password
  4. Provide your Access Code
  5. Press on Submit
  6. In the candidate dashboard, click on the link for seat allotment letter
  7. Review and check your details
  8. Download for college reporting purposes

DIRECT LINK - Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Login

The provisional seat allotment result is subject to change. The final seat allotment for Kerala NEET PG counselling 2025 will be declared once the grievance portal is closed. This information has been officially notified.


