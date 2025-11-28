CLAT 2026 Exam Centre Revised, Check New Centre Details at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Key Points
- The CLAT 2026 exam centre for Lucknow has changed
- The revised admit card for CLAT 2026 is available on the official website
- CLAT 2026 exam to be held on December 7, 2025
CLAT 2026: As per the latest notification issued by the Consortium of NLUs, there is a centre change for those appearing for their CLAT 2026 exam in Lucknow. According to the official notification issued, those allotted centres in Lucknow City for their CLAT 2026 exam at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Govt Girls PG College has been asked to note the centre change.
The CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025. The exam will be held in a single session from 2 PM to 4 PM.
According to the notification, candidates who have been allotted the Test Centre in Lucknow City for writing CLAT 2026 - Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Govt. Girls PG College Sector 11, Rajajipuram, Near New Taxi Stand, Lucknow 226017 will now have to report to Lucknow Public College, A-Block, Rajajipuram, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) Pin 226017 to appear for the CLAT 2026 exam. Those whose centres have been changed are required to login to the candidate login portal to download their revised CLAT 2026 admit card.
CLAT 2026 Centre Change Official Notification - Click Here
CLAT 2026 Download Revised Admit Card
Since there has been a change in the centre allotted earlier, candidates are required to download their revised admit card through the login link available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT
Step 2: Click on CLAT 2026 login
Step 3: Enter the Mobile Number and Password
Step 4: The CLAT 2026 admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference
Also Read: Bihar DElEd Admission 2025: Registrations to Begin on November 29 at bsebdeled.com; Check Schedule Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation