CLAT 2026 Exam Centre Revised, Check New Centre Details at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2026: As per the latest notification issued by the Consortium of NLUs, there is a centre change for those appearing for their CLAT 2026 exam in Lucknow. According to the official notification issued, those allotted centres in Lucknow City for their CLAT 2026 exam at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Govt Girls PG College has been asked to note the centre change.

The CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025. The exam will be held in a single session from 2 PM to 4 PM.

According to the notification, candidates who have been allotted the Test Centre in Lucknow City for writing CLAT 2026 - Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Govt. Girls PG College Sector 11, Rajajipuram, Near New Taxi Stand, Lucknow 226017 will now have to report to Lucknow Public College, A-Block, Rajajipuram, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) Pin 226017 to appear for the CLAT 2026 exam. Those whose centres have been changed are required to login to the candidate login portal to download their revised CLAT 2026 admit card.