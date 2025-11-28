CTET 2026 Application Form
Bihar DElEd Admission 2025: Registrations to Begin on November 29 at bsebdeled.com; Check Schedule Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 28, 2025, 16:20 IST

BSEB will begin Bihar DElEd Admission 2025 registrations tomorrow, November 29, 2025, on the official website at bsebdeled.com. The registration, application, and fee payment window closes on December 5, 2025.

Key Points

  • Bihar DElEd Admission 2025 registrations start tomorrow on the official website at bsebdeled.com.
  • The registration, application, and fee payment window closes on December 5, 2025.
  • The official website for registration is bsebdeled.com.

Bihar DElEd Admission 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Admission 2025 registrations tomorrow, November 29, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online for the exam at bsebdeled.com. The window to register, apply, and to make fee payment will be open till December 5, 2025.

Bihar DElEd Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the following table carrying the important details of Bihar DElEd Admission 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  Bihar DElEd Admission 2025 Registrations 
Board name  Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  bsebdeled.com
State  Bihar 
Stream  Education 
Programme  Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd)
Last date to apply and pay fee December 5, 2025
Login Credentials

Roll number (ID)

Password (Date of birth)
Registration fee 

EWS, BC, EBC: INR 500 

SC, ST: INR 350

Bihar DElEd Admission 2025 Important Information 

  • Around 30,800 seats in government and private institutes for the 2025-27 DElEd session will be allotted on the basis of the Bihar DElEd result 2025.
  • Applicants must complete the Common Application Form (CAF) using the OTP received on their registered mobile number.
  • Candidates who have passed Intermediate or equivalent with at least 50% marks or 5% marks relaxation for reserved and disabled categories and satisfy minimum age of 17 years as of the first day of the first month of the enrollment year will be considered eligible.
  • Allotted students must deposit a security amount of Rs 3000 to proceed with the recruitment.

Bihar DElEd Counselling 2025 Schedule

Check the following table for the detailed counselling schedule:

Event  Date(s)
Online submission of applications November 29, 2025 - December 5, 2025
First selection list December 11, 2025
Admissions based on first selection list December 11 - 16, 2025
Online application period for slide-up process after student admission Till December 16, 2025
Final seat update on portal by training institutes Till December 17, 2025
Window for students to fill new options or modify previous choices December 17 - 18, 2025
Second selection list December 21, 2025
Admissions based on second selection list December 21 - 26, 2025
Final seat update on portal by training institutes Till December 27, 2025
Third selection list January 3, 2026
Admissions based on third selection list January 3 - 8, 2026
Final seat update on portal by training institutes January 9, 2026

