Bihar DElEd Admission 2025: Registrations to Begin on November 29 at bsebdeled.com; Check Schedule Here

- Bihar DElEd Admission 2025 registrations start tomorrow on the official website at bsebdeled.com.
- The registration, application, and fee payment window closes on December 5, 2025.
- The official website for registration is bsebdeled.com.
Bihar DElEd Admission 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Admission 2025 registrations tomorrow, November 29, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online for the exam at bsebdeled.com. The window to register, apply, and to make fee payment will be open till December 5, 2025.
Bihar DElEd Admission 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of Bihar DElEd Admission 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Bihar DElEd Admission 2025 Registrations
|Board name
|Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|bsebdeled.com
|State
|Bihar
|Stream
|Education
|Programme
|Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd)
|Last date to apply and pay fee
|December 5, 2025
|Login Credentials
|
Roll number (ID)
Password (Date of birth)
|Registration fee
|
EWS, BC, EBC: INR 500
SC, ST: INR 350
Bihar DElEd Admission 2025 Important Information
- Around 30,800 seats in government and private institutes for the 2025-27 DElEd session will be allotted on the basis of the Bihar DElEd result 2025.
- Applicants must complete the Common Application Form (CAF) using the OTP received on their registered mobile number.
- Candidates who have passed Intermediate or equivalent with at least 50% marks or 5% marks relaxation for reserved and disabled categories and satisfy minimum age of 17 years as of the first day of the first month of the enrollment year will be considered eligible.
- Allotted students must deposit a security amount of Rs 3000 to proceed with the recruitment.
Bihar DElEd Counselling 2025 Schedule
Check the following table for the detailed counselling schedule:
|Event
|Date(s)
|Online submission of applications
|November 29, 2025 - December 5, 2025
|First selection list
|December 11, 2025
|Admissions based on first selection list
|December 11 - 16, 2025
|Online application period for slide-up process after student admission
|Till December 16, 2025
|Final seat update on portal by training institutes
|Till December 17, 2025
|Window for students to fill new options or modify previous choices
|December 17 - 18, 2025
|Second selection list
|December 21, 2025
|Admissions based on second selection list
|December 21 - 26, 2025
|Final seat update on portal by training institutes
|Till December 27, 2025
|Third selection list
|January 3, 2026
|Admissions based on third selection list
|January 3 - 8, 2026
|Final seat update on portal by training institutes
|January 9, 2026
