CMAT 2026: Application Form Correction Ends Today at cmat.nta.in; Steps to Edit Form Here

Nov 28, 2025, 16:03 IST

The NTA will close the CMAT 2026 application correction window today, November 28, 2025, at 11:59 PM. Candidates must visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in, to edit their applications.

Key Points

  • The CMAT 2026 application correction window closes today, November 28, 2025 at 1159 PM.
  • Candidates must edit their applications on the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.
  • The CMAT 2026 exam date is not announced yet, but it is expected to be held in December 2025.

CMAT 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 application Correction window today, November 28, 2025 at 11:59 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to edit and make corrections in their applications at cmat.nta.nic.in

The board will not reopen or extend the application correction window for CMAT furthermore and candidates who wish to make changes must prioritise it as soon as possible before the window closes since no late requests will be entertained. This is the last chance to change your test city, photo, or signature. Review your preferred test city in the application as the NTA allots the centre based on your first choice.

CMAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the key points of CMAT Exam 2026 here:

Overview  Details
Exam Name CMAT 2026
Total Questions 100
Total Marks 400
Medium of Paper English only
Marking Scheme (Correct) +4 marks
Marking Scheme (Incorrect) -1 mark
Marking Scheme (Unattempted) 0 marks
Conducting Body NTA
Mode of Exam Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Duration 3 hours
Assessed Segments Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Academic year  2026-27
Application Fee 

General Male: INR 2500

Other Categories: INR 1250

How to make corrections in CMAT 2026 Application For

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to edit their CMAT 2026 application form:

  1. Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in
  2. Scroll to click on the registration link
  3. Enter your details and submit
  4. Check the details in application form and make the necessary changes
  5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - CMAT 2026 Login

The board has not announced the CMAT 2026 exam date yet, but it is expected to be held in December 2025.

