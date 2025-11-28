CMAT 2026: Application Form Correction Ends Today at cmat.nta.in; Steps to Edit Form Here

CMAT 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 application Correction window today, November 28, 2025 at 11:59 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to edit and make corrections in their applications at cmat.nta.nic.in.

The board will not reopen or extend the application correction window for CMAT furthermore and candidates who wish to make changes must prioritise it as soon as possible before the window closes since no late requests will be entertained. This is the last chance to change your test city, photo, or signature. Review your preferred test city in the application as the NTA allots the centre based on your first choice.

CMAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the key points of CMAT Exam 2026 here: