Black Friday GK Quiz: Check Your Knowledge!

Black Friday has become a global phenomenon, attracting millions of shoppers every year. Being deeply rooted in U.S. retail history, the day is more than just a shopping spree. Test your knowledge of Black Friday's origin, the evolution of sales trends, and how it impacts global consumer behaviour with this quiz.
Black Friday GK Quiz
- What year did Black Friday officially become associated with post-Thanksgiving shopping in the United States?
- A) 1940
- B) 1950
- C) 1960
- D) 1970
- Which U.S. city is credited with first using the term “Black Friday” in the 1960s?
- A) New York
- B) Philadelphia
- C) Chicago
- D) Los Angeles
- What is the main reason Black Friday is called “Black Friday”?
- A) It happens during the fall season
- B) Retailers go from being "in the red" to "in the black" due to increased sales
- C) It signifies the start of the winter shopping season
- D) It is associated with dark shopping hours
- Which major retailer was the first to offer Black Friday sales online?
- A) Amazon
- B) Walmart
- C) Target
- D) Best Buy
- In 2023, which day was Black Friday?
- A) November 23
- B) November 24
- C) November 25
- D) November 29
- What is the unofficial name for the Monday following Black Friday, known for online shopping deals?
- A) Cyber Monday
- B) Digital Monday
- C) Shopping Monday
- D) Mega Monday
- In 2022, which product category saw the highest sales on Black Friday?
- A) Electronics
- B) Apparel
- C) Toys
- D) Groceries
- Which U.S. state is the first to officially observe Black Friday as a public holiday?
- A) Texas
- B) New York
- C) California
- D) Michigan
- Which company started the tradition of offering huge doorbuster deals on Black Friday?
- A) Sears
- B) Macy’s
- C) J.C. Penney
- D) Walmart
- In which country, outside of the United States, has Black Friday become increasingly popular in recent years?
- A) Canada
- B) United Kingdom
- C) Australia
- D) Japan
- Which of the following is a popular online shopping destination for Black Friday deals?
- A) Etsy
- B) Amazon
- C) Pinterest
- D) LinkedIn
- What was the name of the first-ever major Black Friday sale held at Macy’s in New York City?
- A) The Thanksgiving Sale
- B) Macy’s Holiday Event
- C) The Turkey Sale
- D) The Day After Sale
- Which year did Black Friday sales exceed $5 billion in online purchases for the first time?
- A) 2015
- B) 2016
- C) 2017
- D) 2018
- What major Black Friday event often leads to chaotic scenes in stores?
- A) Midnight opening
- B) Limited stock doorbusters
- C) Extended sales hours
- D) Clearance on electronics
- What percentage of U.S. shoppers in 2022 participated in Black Friday shopping?
- A) 35%
- B) 43%
- C) 51%
- D) 60%
- In which country did Black Friday originate?
- A) United Kingdom
- B) United States
- C) Canada
- D) Australia
- Which popular retail chain is known for releasing a “Black Friday ad” that is eagerly awaited by shoppers each year?
- A) Target
- B) Best Buy
- C) Walmart
- D) Costco
- What does the term "doorbuster" refer to on Black Friday?
- A) High-quality items sold at full price
- B) Flash sales that are only available for a few hours
- C) Special promotions with large discounts available in limited quantities
- D) Items that only appear online
- Which year did Walmart hold its first-ever online Black Friday sale?
- A) 2003
- B) 2005
- C) 2008
- D) 2010
- Which U.S. President officially declared the Friday after Thanksgiving as a holiday?
- A) Abraham Lincoln
- B) Franklin D. Roosevelt
- C) Dwight D. Eisenhower
- D) John F. Kennedy
Answer Key:
- B) 1950
- B) Philadelphia
- B) Retailers go from being "in the red" to "in the black"
- A) Amazon
- B) November 24
- A) Cyber Monday
- A) Electronics
- D) Michigan
- B) Macy’s
- B) United Kingdom
- B) Amazon
- D) The Day After Sale
- B) 2016
- B) Limited stock doorbusters
- B) 43%
- B) United States
- C) Walmart
- C) Special promotions with large discounts available in limited quantities
- C) 2008
- B) Franklin D. Roosevelt
Black Friday is shaping the retail world, changing the face of shopping behaviour worldwide. As a seasoned shopper or a new entrant into the market, understanding the history and impact of this event makes all the difference in your experience. This quiz offers an entertaining way to deepen your knowledge and prepare for the next big shopping event.
