When is Black Friday? Check How Many Days Are Left

Black Friday is one of the most popular shopping events across the world. It takes place every year on the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving in the United States. Over time, Black Friday has grown from a one-day sale into a large shopping season that attracts consumers from many countries. The day is known for heavy discounts, special offers, and limited-time deals across various categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and online subscriptions. Many people wait for this period to buy products at lower prices, plan their holiday shopping, or take advantage of exclusive online offers. Black Friday 2025 Date In 2025, Black Friday will fall on 28 November 2025. Since Thanksgiving is always observed on the fourth Thursday of November, Black Friday will always come the very next day. This helps shoppers and businesses prepare in advance, as the date is easy to predict each year.

How Many Days Are Left? As of today, 14 November 2025, there are 14 days left until Black Friday. This gives shoppers enough time to plan their purchases, compare prices, and set a clear budget before the major sale begins. If you are reading this on a different date, you can simply count the number of days remaining by checking a current calendar. Why Is Black Friday Important? Black Friday holds great importance for both buyers and sellers. Retailers offer significant price reductions, which encourage customers to shop more. Many popular brands introduce special deals that are not available during any other time of the year. For consumers, this is an opportunity to purchase high-value items such as smartphones, kitchen appliances, laptops, or clothing at more affordable prices. In recent years, the popularity of online shopping has made Black Friday even more convenient. Most e-commerce platforms start their sales before the actual date, while some continue the discounts into the weekend and Cyber Monday. Because of this, shoppers get a longer window to explore deals and make informed choices.