Thanksgiving Colours 2025: What They Mean in U.S. Tradition? Check Symbolism!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 13, 2025, 08:50 EDT

Discover the meaning behind U.S. Thanksgiving colours. Learn about orange, gold, red, brown, and green, and what each symbolises in gratitude, harvest, and tradition.

Thanksgiving Colours & Their Meanings
Colour Palettes of Thanksgiving in U.S.: Did you know that the vibrant colours of Thanksgiving in the U.S. tell a story that goes beyond décor? They reflect centuries of gratitude, abundance, and unity — values that have shaped one of America’s most beloved holidays. When you think of Thanksgiving, you may picture roasted turkey and family feasts, but it’s also the warm autumn palette that brings this celebration to life. Let us explore more about their true meanings and how people infuse these colours in Thanksgiving: 

Colour Palettes of Thanksgiving in U.S.

Thanksgiving Colour Meanings at a Glance

Here is the symbolism of the colours of Thanksgiving: 

Colour

Symbolism

Common Uses in U.S. Homes

Orange

Warmth, abundance, harvest

Pumpkins, leaves, table accents

Brown

Earth, humility, stability

Wooden décor, rustic tableware

Gold/Yellow

Prosperity, gratitude, light

Candles, garlands, wheat motifs

Red

Love, celebration, togetherness

Cranberries, floral centrepieces

Green

Renewal, balance, nature

Foliage, herbs, wreaths

What is the Story Behind Thanksgiving Colours?

Long ago, rooted in the harvest traditions of early America, Thanksgiving colours mirror the landscapes of late autumn. Long before the 1621 Plymouth feast, Native American tribes across the continent celebrated the earth’s bounty — giving thanks for crops, animals, and the changing seasons.

1. Orange: The Heart of the Harvest

Orange reigns supreme as the quintessential Thanksgiving colour. It evokes ripened crops like pumpkins and corn, representing generosity and the comfort of shared meals. This hue instantly makes any space feel warm and festive.

2. Brown: The Colour of the Earth

Brown grounds the holiday with a sense of stability and gratitude. It’s a tribute to the farmlands that sustained early settlers. In today’s world, it’s a favourite for rustic, farmhouse-style décor across the U.S.

3. Gold and Yellow: Light and Gratitude

Gold and yellow tones mirror harvest sunlight and golden cornfields. They stand for hope, joy, and prosperity, which is perfect for adding warmth to shorter November days.

4. Red: Love and Celebration

From cranberry sauce to flickering candles, red infuses Thanksgiving with vibrancy and emotion. It celebrates love, togetherness, and the excitement of reuniting with family.

5. Green: Renewal and Balance

Even as leaves fall, green endures as a symbol of renewal. It reminds us that after every harvest comes new growth, a quiet promise of spring after Thanksgiving’s gratitude.

Bringing It All Together

Therefore, the Thanksgiving palette comprises of orange, brown, gold, red, and green. All these are more than just decoration. It’s a visual expression of America’s harvest heritage, a reminder of gratitude, and the timeless joy of coming together.

So this Thanksgiving, when you light those golden candles or set out a pumpkin centrepiece, remember: each colour tells a story of the season, and the spirit of thanks that unites the U.S. every November.


    FAQs

    • How can I decorate with Thanksgiving colours?
      +
      Combine pumpkins, candles, autumn leaves, and gold accents on your table or mantel for a warm, festive Thanksgiving atmosphere.
    • Why is orange the main colour of Thanksgiving?
      +
      Orange symbolises abundance and the ripeness of crops like pumpkins and corn, reflecting the heart of the harvest season.
    • What are the traditional colours of Thanksgiving?
      +
      The traditional colours of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are orange, brown, gold, red, and green—representing harvest, gratitude, warmth, and renewal.

