What are the 11 Greatest Thanksgiving Moments in NFL History? Ranked

Greatest Thanksgiving moments in NFL history: Thanksgiving and football go together like turkey and stuffing. The NFL Thanksgiving game has been a family tradition for more than a hundred years. It has given us some of the most shocking and amazing plays in sports history The 2025 schedule had big games like the Green Bay Packers vs. the Detroit Lions and a star-studded halftime show by Post Malone, but the real magic of the holiday is in the history books. The "Turkey Day" classic almost always lives up to its name, with record-breaking offensive explosions and mistakes that will be remembered forever. These moments define the league's legacy, whether you're a die-hard fan or just watching between pieces of pumpkin pie. Top 11 Greatest Thanksgiving Moments in NFL History Here are the top 11 NFL moments, ranked by how important, dramatic, and unforgettable they were during the NFL Thanksgiving games.

Rank Greatest NFL Moment Year Matchup Key Player(s) 1 Leon Lett’s Snow Slide 1993 Cowboys vs. Dolphins Leon Lett 2 Randy Moss’s Rookie Feast 1998 Vikings vs. Cowboys Randy Moss 3 Peyton Manning’s 6-TD Perfection 2004 Colts vs. Lions Peyton Manning 4 The Coin Toss "Heads-Tails" Debacle 1998 Steelers vs. Lions Jerome Bettis / Phil Luckett 5 Clint Longley, the "Mad Bomber" 1974 Cowboys vs. Redskins Clint Longley 6 Barry Sanders Shreds the Bears 1997 Lions vs. Bears Barry Sanders 7 Mike Tomlin’s Sideline "Trip" 2013 Steelers vs. Ravens Mike Tomlin / Jacoby Jones 8 Sterling Sharpe’s 4-Touchdown Game 1994 Packers vs. Cowboys Sterling Sharpe 9 Dave Williams’ OT Kickoff Return 1980 Bears vs. Lions Dave Williams 10 Ernie Nevers Scores All 40 Points 1929 Cardinals vs. Bears Ernie Nevers 11 The "Thanksgiving Day Massacre" 1962 Lions vs. Packers Lions Defense

A rare snowstorm in Dallas set the stage for a heart-stopping finish. The Cowboys blocked a potential game-winning field goal by the Miami Dolphins and appeared to have the victory sealed. However, Cowboys defensive lineman Leon Lett inexplicably tried to recover the spinning ball in the snow rather than letting it lie dead. He slipped, knocked the ball forward, and the Dolphins recovered it on the one-yard line. Miami kicked the game-winner seconds later, teaching players everywhere a valuable lesson: sometimes, you just don't touch the ball. 2. Randy Moss's Rookie Feast (1998) Rookie sensation Randy Moss held a grudge against the Dallas Cowboys for passing on him in the draft, and he made them pay on national television. In one of the most efficient displays of dominance ever seen, Moss caught just three passes the entire game. The catch? All three were touchdowns of 50+ yards. He finished with 163 yards and 3 TDs, effectively announcing his arrival as a future Hall of Famer and spectacularly spoiling the Cowboys' holiday.

3. Peyton Manning’s 6-TD Perfection (2004) Peyton Manning turned the Detroit Lions' defence into a carving station in 2004. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback threw six touchdown passes in less than three quarters of play. It was an offensive masterclass that highlighted Manning's MVP form. He sat out the fourth quarter with the game well in hand, leaving fans wondering if he could have scored 8 or 9 if he stayed in. It remains one of the greatest individual statistical performances in holiday history. 4. The Coin Toss "Heads-Tails" Debacle (1998) This moment occurred before overtime even started. As the referee tossed the coin, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis appeared to call "tails." The referee, Phil Luckett, claimed he heard "heads-tails" and went with the first call. The coin landed on tails, but the Lions were awarded the ball. Detroit marched down the field and kicked a field goal to win, sparking immediate changes to NFL coin-toss rules and leaving Steelers fans furious for decades.

5. Clint Longley, the "Mad Bomber" (1974) Before he was a legend, Roger Staubach was the starter until he got hurt in this 1974 clash against the Washington Redskins. Enter unknown rookie backup Clint Longley. With zero expectations, Longley launched an aerial assault, throwing a 50-yard game-winning touchdown to Drew Pearson with seconds remaining. It was his only moment of glory in the NFL, but it cemented his legacy as the ultimate "one-hit wonder" of Thanksgiving lore. 6. Barry Sanders Shreds the Bears (1997) No Thanksgiving list is complete without Barry Sanders. The Lions' elusive running back treated the home crowd to a virtuoso performance against the Chicago Bears. Sanders rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns, twisting defenders into knots and making future Hall of Famers look foolish. It was a signature game in a season where Sanders would eventually rush for over 2,000 yards, reminding the world why he was the most exciting player of the '90s.

7. Mike Tomlin’s Sideline "Trip" (2013) In a heated rivalry game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, Ravens returner Jacoby Jones broke free for a likely touchdown. As he sprinted down the sideline, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was standing unusually close to the field of play. Tomlin appeared to step in Jones's path, forcing the runner to alter his course and get tackled. Tomlin was fined $100,000 for the interference, adding a bizarre chapter to the intense AFC North rivalry. 8. Sterling Sharpe’s 4-Touchdown Game (1994) Before injuries cut his career short, Sterling Sharpe was an unstoppable force. In a high-scoring shootout against the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers receiver caught four touchdown passes from Brett Favre. Although the Cowboys eventually won the game, Sharpe’s individual brilliance remains one of the greatest offensive displays ever witnessed on the holiday.

9. Dave Williams’ OT Kickoff Return (1980) The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions fought to a standstill in regulation, sending the game to overtime. The "sudden death" period lived up to its name instantly. On the opening kickoff of OT, Bears return man Dave Williams fielded the ball and sprinted 95 yards for a touchdown. The game ended just 21 seconds into the extra period, leaving the Detroit crowd stunned and marking the shortest overtime in NFL history at the time. 10. Ernie Nevers Scores All 40 Points (1929) Going deep into the archives, this record might never be broken. In a 1929 matchup between the Chicago Cardinals and the Chicago Bears, fullback Ernie Nevers scored all 40 of his team’s points. He rushed for six touchdowns and kicked four extra points in a 40-6 victory. Even nearly a century later, Nevers’ solo dominance stands as the oldest and most unbreakable single-game scoring record in league history.