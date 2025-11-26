RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 OUT
Best Thanksgiving 2025 Events in U.S.: Check List of Top 7!

By Alisha Louis
Nov 26, 2025, 05:00 EDT

Check the list of the best Thanksgiving 2025 events in the U.S. The Best Thanksgiving Day 2025 Events start from iconic parades to NFL games and turkey trots. Know the Thanksgiving Events with dates, highlights, and quick planning tips for families, tourists, and students.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the most popular Thanksgiving event which takes place in the United States.
Thanksgiving 2025 Events: Thanksgiving 2025 is set to be one of the busiest and most festive holiday weeks in 15 years, with record travel and packed city Thanksgiving 2025 Events nationwide. Thanksgiving 2025 events strengthen social connection by bringing families, neighbors, and diverse communities together through parades and community meals. 

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen over 17.8 million Thanksgiving travelers between November 25 and December 2, underlining how many people will be on the move for celebrations. 

Across the United States, cities are preparing parades, football games, turkey trots, and family festivals that blend long-standing traditions with modern entertainment. Read on to know the Thanksgiving Events with dates, highlights, and quick planning tips for families, tourists, and students.

List of Top 7 Best Thanksgiving Day 2025 Events in the U.S.

Thanksgiving 2025 features a mix of iconic parades, classic football matchups, and community runs that attract visitors from across the country.  From New York’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to NFL triple-header games and regional runs, these events define how Americans experience the holiday in 2025. 

Rank

Event Name

Location

Date (2025)

Key Highlight

1

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

New York City, New York

November 27

99th edition with giant balloons, floats, and celebrity performances.

2

Chicago Thanksgiving Parade

Chicago, Illinois

November 27

Multicultural performers, marching bands, and holiday entertainment on State Street. 

3

America’s Thanksgiving Parade

Detroit, Michigan

November 27

One of the oldest U.S. parades with large inflatables and community groups.

4

NFL Thanksgiving Day Games

Various stadiums

November 27

Traditional triple-header featuring Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and a primetime matchup.

5

Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot

Dallas, Texas

November 27

Major holiday race drawing thousands of runners downtown.

6

Thanksgiving Events in New York City (citywide)

New York City, New York

Week of November 27

Ice skating, holiday windows, NFL watch parties, and free outdoor experiences. 

7

Local Turkey Trots and Community Runs

Nationwide

Thanksgiving morning

Short-distance fun runs supporting charities in many U.S. cities.

Which is the Most Popular Thanksgiving 2025 event in the U.S.?

These top Thanksgiving 2025 events showcase the country’s biggest parades, signature football traditions, and family-friendly city experiences.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York City

The 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes over Manhattan on Thursday, November 27, 2025, from around 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern Time. The route runs from West 77th Street and Central Park West down Sixth Avenue to Macy’s Herald Square, featuring floats, balloons, marching bands, and live performances.

Chicago Thanksgiving Parade, Chicago

Chicago’s Thanksgiving Parade steps off along State Street, typically starting at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, showcasing cultural groups and performance troupes. Viewers can expect marching bands, dancers, and themed floats representing the city’s diverse communities and holiday spirit.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade, Detroit

America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit is among the nation’s oldest and most recognized Thanksgiving parades, drawing large in-person and TV audiences. Giant inflatables, colorful floats, and local performers line Woodward Avenue, making it a core Midwest holiday tradition in 2025.

NFL Thanksgiving Day Games 2025

The NFL will host a traditional triple-header on Thanksgiving Day 2025, anchored by the Detroit Lions’ home game and the Dallas Cowboys’ afternoon matchup. A primetime game will close the night, giving fans a full day of football alongside family gatherings and feasts.

Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot, Dallas

The Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot is promoted as one of the largest Thanksgiving road races in the country, filling downtown streets with runners. Participants range from serious athletes to families in costumes, making it a festive way to start the holiday before meals and games.

Wider Thanksgiving Events in New York City

Beyond the parade, New York City offers ice-skating at popular rinks, NFL game screenings, and elaborate holiday window displays around Thanksgiving week. Visitors can also enjoy free experiences such as Central Park walks, Staten Island Ferry rides, and strolls across the Brooklyn Bridge.

Local Turkey Trots and Community Runs Nationwide

Many U.S. cities and suburbs host turkey trots—short-distance charity runs—on Thanksgiving morning, welcoming walkers, runners, and families. These events often raise funds for local nonprofits while encouraging participants to start the day with exercise before traditional dinners.

Conclusion

Thanksgiving 2025 in the United States is defined by record travel, packed city centers, and a strong mix of parades, football, and fitness events. Whether attending the Macy’s Parade in New York, watching NFL classics, or joining a local turkey trot, travelers can choose from diverse experiences that celebrate community, gratitude, and the start of the holiday season.

    FAQs

    • Do turkey trots on Thanksgiving 2025 require advance registration?
      +
      Most major turkey trots encourage online pre-registration, but some smaller community runs may offer limited same-day sign-ups.
    • Are NFL Thanksgiving 2025 games open to general fans?
      +
      Yes, NFL Thanksgiving 2025 games sell regular tickets, and many fans also watch at sports bars and home gatherings nationwide.
    • Which is the most popular Thanksgiving 2025 event in the U.S.?
      +
      The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City remains the most-watched and most-visited Thanksgiving 2025 event in the U.S.

