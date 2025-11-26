Best Thanksgiving 2025 Events in U.S.: Check List of Top 7!

Thanksgiving 2025 Events: Thanksgiving 2025 is set to be one of the busiest and most festive holiday weeks in 15 years, with record travel and packed city Thanksgiving 2025 Events nationwide. Thanksgiving 2025 events strengthen social connection by bringing families, neighbors, and diverse communities together through parades and community meals. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen over 17.8 million Thanksgiving travelers between November 25 and December 2, underlining how many people will be on the move for celebrations. Across the United States, cities are preparing parades, football games, turkey trots, and family festivals that blend long-standing traditions with modern entertainment. Read on to know the Thanksgiving Events with dates, highlights, and quick planning tips for families, tourists, and students.

List of Top 7 Best Thanksgiving Day 2025 Events in the U.S. Thanksgiving 2025 features a mix of iconic parades, classic football matchups, and community runs that attract visitors from across the country. From New York’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to NFL triple-header games and regional runs, these events define how Americans experience the holiday in 2025. Rank Event Name Location Date (2025) Key Highlight 1 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade New York City, New York November 27 99th edition with giant balloons, floats, and celebrity performances. 2 Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Chicago, Illinois November 27 Multicultural performers, marching bands, and holiday entertainment on State Street. 3 America’s Thanksgiving Parade Detroit, Michigan November 27 One of the oldest U.S. parades with large inflatables and community groups. 4 NFL Thanksgiving Day Games Various stadiums November 27 Traditional triple-header featuring Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and a primetime matchup. 5 Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot Dallas, Texas November 27 Major holiday race drawing thousands of runners downtown. 6 Thanksgiving Events in New York City (citywide) New York City, New York Week of November 27 Ice skating, holiday windows, NFL watch parties, and free outdoor experiences. 7 Local Turkey Trots and Community Runs Nationwide Thanksgiving morning Short-distance fun runs supporting charities in many U.S. cities.

Which is the Most Popular Thanksgiving 2025 event in the U.S.? These top Thanksgiving 2025 events showcase the country's biggest parades, signature football traditions, and family-friendly city experiences. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York City The 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes over Manhattan on Thursday, November 27, 2025, from around 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern Time. The route runs from West 77th Street and Central Park West down Sixth Avenue to Macy's Herald Square, featuring floats, balloons, marching bands, and live performances. Chicago Thanksgiving Parade, Chicago Chicago's Thanksgiving Parade steps off along State Street, typically starting at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, showcasing cultural groups and performance troupes. Viewers can expect marching bands, dancers, and themed floats representing the city's diverse communities and holiday spirit.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade, Detroit America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit is among the nation’s oldest and most recognized Thanksgiving parades, drawing large in-person and TV audiences. Giant inflatables, colorful floats, and local performers line Woodward Avenue, making it a core Midwest holiday tradition in 2025. NFL Thanksgiving Day Games 2025 The NFL will host a traditional triple-header on Thanksgiving Day 2025, anchored by the Detroit Lions’ home game and the Dallas Cowboys’ afternoon matchup. A primetime game will close the night, giving fans a full day of football alongside family gatherings and feasts. Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot, Dallas The Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot is promoted as one of the largest Thanksgiving road races in the country, filling downtown streets with runners. Participants range from serious athletes to families in costumes, making it a festive way to start the holiday before meals and games.