Best Thanksgiving Quotes for Gratitude: List of Top 17!

Thanksgiving Quotes: Thanksgiving is just around the corner and a Thanksgiving quote for Gratitude is much needed for sharing. A Thanksgiving Quote is a selected saying or phrase which captures the spirit of the holiday—gratitude, appreciation, togetherness, and abundance. Thanksgiving is one of America’s most cherished holidays, celebrates gratitude, family, and tradition with millions gathering across the country each November.
Thanksgiving is not only a time for feasting and reunions, but also for reflecting on the blessings in our lives. Sharing thoughtful Thanksgiving quotes can help express heartfelt gratitude, inspire kindness, and strengthen the bonds between family and friends. Whether included in a Thanksgiving card, spoken at the dinner table, or shared on social media, these Thanksgiving quotes make the holiday even more meaningful.
Check the list of the top 17 best Thanksgiving quotes for gratitude. Send these inspiring sayings about thankfulness and togetherness to celebrate Thanksgiving with heartfelt appreciation.
List of Top 17 Best Thanksgiving Quotes for Gratitude!
Share these inspiring quotes to elevate your Thanksgiving celebration and spread gratitude. These selections encourage reflection, express appreciation, and spark joy at any gathering.
-
“Thanksgiving is a time of thankfulness and gratitude. God gave us everything, let gratitude turn what we have into enough.”
-
“Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude.” — Nigel Hamilton
-
“Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more.” — Melody Beattie
-
“When we focus on our gratitude, the tide of disappointment goes out, and the tide of love rushes in.” — Kristin Armstrong
-
“Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer.” — Maya Angelou
-
“Let our lives be full of both thanks and giving.”
-
“Give thanks for a little, and you will find a lot.” — Hausa Proverb
-
“In all things, give thanks.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:18
-
“Gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder.” — G.K. Chesterton
-
“The thankful heart opens our eyes to a multitude of blessings that continually surround us.” — James E. Faust
-
“There is always, always something to be thankful for.”
-
“Thanksgiving is the holiday of peace, a true folk-festival that speaks of the beauty of the turn of seasons.” — Ray Stannard Baker
-
“We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” — John F. Kennedy
-
“May your Thanksgiving be filled with peace, love, and gratitude.”
-
“Thankful. Grateful. Blessed.”
-
“Give thanks not just on Thanksgiving Day, but every day of your life.” — Catherine Pulsifer
-
“Gather together with grateful hearts.”
Popular Thanksgiving Gratitude Themes
Thanksgiving is more than just a feast; it is an annual moment of reflection, encouraging us to pause and acknowledge the good things in our lives. The quotes below beautifully capture this spirit of gratitude, unity, and abundance.
|
Theme
|
Example Quote
|
Purpose
|
Togetherness
|
“Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude.”
|
Celebrating unity, family bonds, and gathering loved ones.
|
Counting Blessings
|
“There is always, always something to be thankful for.”
|
Focusing on the practice of gratitude and positive reflection.
|
Giving Thanks Daily
|
“Give thanks not just on Thanksgiving Day, but every day.”
|
Serving as a reminder to practice a spirit of gratitude year-round.
|
Abundance/Feast
|
"May your stuffing be tasty, may your turkey be plump, may your potatoes and gravy have nary a lump."
|
Humorous wish for a successful and abundant holiday feast.
|
Simple Gratitude
|
"Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow."
|
Defining the philosophical and emotional value of thankfulness.
Additional Insights on Thanksgiving and Gratitude
Thanksgiving quotes resonate especially in 2025 as people seek meaningful connections and shared moments of reflection with family and friends. Read additional Insights on Thanksgiving and Gratitude.
-
According to the National Turkey Federation, 94% of Americans are celebrating Thanksgiving in 2025, making it one of the most universally observed holidays in the US.
-
A Statista report reveals that 65% of Americans believe the essence of Thanksgiving is about spending time with family, showing the holiday’s focus on togetherness.
-
Many Americans use this time to express gratitude not only in words but also through actions like volunteering and donating to charity during Thanksgiving week.
Conclusion
Thanksgiving is more than a holiday—it’s a reminder to cherish loved ones and reflect on the blessings in life. Sharing thoughtful gratitude quotes can deepen connections and inspire a spirit of thankfulness that goes far beyond the dinner table. Celebrate with love and appreciation this Thanksgiving!
