Thanksgiving 2025: For many, the day represents gratitude, reflection, and unity, while also being a time to give thanks, share meals, and enjoy parades and football games that have become part of the holiday’s enduring charm. When is Thanksgiving 2025 and Is It a Federal Holiday? Thanksgiving 2025 falls on Thursday, November 27, and it is officially recognised as a U.S. federal holiday. On this day, most schools, offices, and government institutions close, allowing families to come together for one of the nation’s most cherished traditions. Why Its Celebrated on Every Fourth Thursday of November? Most often people wonder why Thanksgiving is always celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November? It is a tradition established by Congress in 1941 during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency. The long weekend also marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in America, leading into Christmas and New Year celebrations.

How Did Thanksgiving Begin? (Infographic shows the Thanksgiving timeline infographic showing key dates from 1621 Pilgrims’ feast to 2025 modern celebrations in the United States.) The origins of Thanksgiving trace back to 1621. Let us understand the timeline: The Pilgrims and the Wampanoag tribe shared a harvest feast in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Centuries later, Abraham Lincoln proclaimed it a national day of thanks in 1863.

proclaimed it a Then in 1941, the U.S. Congress officially established Thanksgiving as a federal holiday, celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November each year. What Does Thanksgiving Really Mean? At its core, the history of Thanksgiving symbolises appreciation and gratitude for food, family, and the many small joys of life. It is like a rare pause in a fast-paced world where people slow down to reflect on what truly matters.