Thanksgiving 2025: For many, the day represents gratitude, reflection, and unity, while also being a time to give thanks, share meals, and enjoy parades and football games that have become part of the holiday’s enduring charm.
When is Thanksgiving 2025 and Is It a Federal Holiday?
Thanksgiving 2025 falls on Thursday, November 27, and it is officially recognised as a U.S. federal holiday. On this day, most schools, offices, and government institutions close, allowing families to come together for one of the nation’s most cherished traditions.
Why Its Celebrated on Every Fourth Thursday of November?
Most often people wonder why Thanksgiving is always celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November?
It is a tradition established by Congress in 1941 during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency. The long weekend also marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in America, leading into Christmas and New Year celebrations.
How Did Thanksgiving Begin?
(Infographic shows the Thanksgiving timeline infographic showing key dates from 1621 Pilgrims’ feast to 2025 modern celebrations in the United States.)
The origins of Thanksgiving trace back to 1621. Let us understand the timeline:
- The Pilgrims and the Wampanoag tribe shared a harvest feast in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
- Centuries later, Abraham Lincoln proclaimed it a national day of thanks in 1863.
- Then in 1941, the U.S. Congress officially established Thanksgiving as a federal holiday, celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November each year.
What Does Thanksgiving Really Mean?
At its core, the history of Thanksgiving symbolises appreciation and gratitude for food, family, and the many small joys of life. It is like a rare pause in a fast-paced world where people slow down to reflect on what truly matters.
Beyond the traditional dinner, Thanksgiving encourages generosity and kindness. It also suggests the thought of whether you donate to charities, volunteer at food drives, or simply spending time with loved ones.
How do Americans Celebrate Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving in the United States is a celebration that combines family, food, and gratitude. From roasted turkey and pumpkin pie in Thanksgiving menu to the Macy’s Parade and NFL games, Thanksgiving traditions vary by family but share a common theme, "gratitude". Every household has its own way of celebrating, but the underlying message remains the same: to appreciate life’s blessings and share joy with others.
Common Thanksgiving Traditions
The table below shows the significance of several traditions:
|
Tradition
|
Description
|
Why It’s Significant
|
Thanksgiving Feast
|
Families gather for a thanksgiving menu meal featuring turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.
|
Symbolises abundance, gratitude, and togetherness.
|
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
|
Iconic New York parade with giant balloons, floats, and performances.
|
Marks the official start of the holiday season.
|
NFL Football Games
|
Watching football after lunch or dinner is a time-honoured American custom.
|
Brings families together for entertainment and competition.
|
Volunteering & Food Drives
|
Many people donate food, host charity meals, or serve at shelters.
|
Reflects the spirit of generosity
|
Thanksgiving Prayer or Gratitude Circle
|
Families take turns expressing what they’re thankful for.
|
Theme of appreciation and mindfulness.
You May Also Like to Read:
List of Most Famous Explorers in World History, Check Here!
List of 9 Most Influential Dynasties in World History, Check Here!
List of 6 Countries Where Planes Cannot Land, Check Here!
Conclusion: Thanksgiving in Modern America
In today’s world, Thanksgiving stands as a reminder of unity and compassion. It transcends all the cultural boundaries as its celebrated by millions from all walks of life who now call America home.
Therefore, the holiday inspires a sense of belonging, reflection, and connection that has remained timeless for over four centuries. Thanksgiving 2025 will once again bring the nation together to share food, laughter, and appreciation.
To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation