Six Countries Where Planes Can’t Land: While air travel connects most of the world today, there are still a few countries where planes cannot land due to geography, size, or isolation. These nations, despite their charm and tourism appeal, are either too small, too mountainous, or too remote to accommodate a runway. Instead of airports, they rely on heliports, nearby international airports, or sea routes for access. From Europe’s medieval republics to the far-flung islands of the Pacific, these destinations remind us that reaching paradise sometimes requires more than just a plane ticket. (Andorra is the country where planes can't land, It welcomes people by nearby French and Spanish Airports.) List of 6 Countries Where Planes Cannot Land From Andorra and Liechtenstein tucked in Europe’s mountains to Monaco and Vatican City along the Mediterranean, these microstates have no room for runways. Meanwhile, the island nations like Kiribati rely on boats and ferries to connect their far-flung atolls. The table below gives a look at the six fascinating countries without airports and how they manage to stay connected to the rest of the world:

No. Country Interesting Facts 1. Andorra Largest country in the world without an airport; area: 468 sq. km. 2. Liechtenstein No airports across its 160 sq. km; it has one heliport in Balzers. 3. Monaco Second-smallest country in the world (2.02 sq. km). No airports, but one heliport in Fontvieille. 4. San Marino World’s oldest republic, founded in 301 CE. Landlocked within Italy; no airport, but a heliport in Borgo Maggiore. 5. Vatican City Smallest sovereign state (0.44 sq. km); population under 1,000. No airport; official arrivals use Vatican Heliport. 6. Kiribati A Pacific island nation spread over 3.5 million sq. km with 33 atolls and reef islands. Here are 6 countries where planes cannot land: (Monaco is the place full of surprises where planes can't Land. The nearest airport is Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, which is 30 km away.)

1. Andorra Andorra is tucked between France and Spain in the Pyrenees mountains. Andorra is the world’s largest country without an airport. The rugged terrain makes runway construction nearly impossible, but that hasn’t stopped this tiny principality from thriving. It is known for its ski resorts, mountain views, and duty-free shopping. Andorra welcomes travellers via nearby Spanish or French airports. The closest option is Andorra–La Seu d’Urgell Airport, just 12 kilometres away. From there, the scenic road trip becomes part of the adventure. 2. Liechtenstein It is wedged between Switzerland and Austria, Liechtenstein is a postcard-sized nation with zero airports and plenty of Alpine beauty. Despite its wealth and modern comforts, the country prefers its peace over air traffic. Visitors typically land in Zurich, Switzerland, and complete the final stretch by train and bus. For those who like to make a stylish entrance, a heliport in Balzers offers quick access because nothing says “small but mighty” like arriving by chopper.

3. Monaco Monaco is home to the Grand Prix and luxury yachts and has no airport. With just 2 square kilometres of space, every inch is taken by glitzy casinos and high-rises. But that doesn’t stop visitors from arriving in style. It is a quick seven-minute helicopter ride from the nearest airport, Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, which is 30 km away, that lands you right in the heart of Monte Carlo. It hosts the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. 4. San Marino San Marino is perched on Mount Titano and surrounded by Italy. Moreover, it is one of the world’s oldest republics and proudly airport-free. A small grass airstrip exists for emergencies, but regular travellers fly into nearby Rimini or Bologna, then drive or bus their way up the mountain. Its medieval streets, ancient towers, and breathtaking views make the slow approach worth every minute.