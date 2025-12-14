What is the Capital of Colorado? Check Its History!

Do you know which city serves as the capital of Colorado and sits exactly one mile above sea level? Located near the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains, this vibrant city functions as the political, cultural, and economic heart of the Centennial State. It is home to the Colorado State Capitol, and plays a vital role in state governance. Let us explore how the city offers a unique blend of urban life and outdoor adventure.

What Is the Capital of Colorado?

The capital of Colorado is Denver. It is often referred to as the “Mile High City". It serves as the political, cultural, and economic center of the Centennial State. Located near the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains, it is the seat of Colorado’s state government and home to the Colorado State Capitol.

Denver officially became the capital of Colorado in 1876, the same year Colorado achieved statehood.