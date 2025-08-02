CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
IBPS Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Educational Qualification & Nationality

IBPS Clerk Eligibility 2025: IBPS aims to fill 10,277 vacancies for Customer Service Associate posts. Applicants who have completed graduation and fall in the age group of 20-28 years can submit the online form. Check the IBPS Clerk age limit, qualification, and nationality here.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 2, 2025, 18:58 IST
IBPS Clerk 2025 Eligibility Criteria - Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Nationality
IBPS Clerk 2025 Eligibility: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced 10,277 vacancies for Customer Service Associate posts in participating banks. Interested candidates can apply online for the CRP CSA-XV from August 1 to 21, 2025. They are advised to carefully read the detailed notification and ensure they meet the minimum eligibility requirements before registering online. The eligibility criteria primarily involve three parameters such as age limit, educational qualification, and nationality. Aspirants who have completed graduation and fall in the age group of 20-28 years are eligible for this role. Further details about IBPS Clerk Eligibility 2025 are discussed on this page for candidates’ reference.

IBPS Clerk Eligibility 2025

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited online IBPS Clerk applications from eligible applicants aspiring to join as a Customer Service Associate in any of the Participating Public Sector Banks. The selection process includes two stages, i.e. prelims and mains exams. Aspirants should check the IBPS Clerk eligibility criteria to confirm their qualification for the post. They must then proceed to fill out the application form carefully with authentic details and required documents. Candidates will be required to submit the relevant documents in support of their identity and eligibility at the time of joining and any other selection stage of the recruitment process as required by the exam authorities. Non-fulfilment of eligibility at any phase will lead to disqualification from the selection process.

IBPS Clerk Age Limit 2025

The age limit is an important component of the IBPS Clerk eligibility. The minimum age of the candidates must be 20 years as on 01.08.2025 when applying for the post. It implies that they must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1997 and not later than 01.08.2005 to be eligible. Here is the minimum and maximum IBPS Clerk age limit tabulated below for reference purposes.

Minimum Age Limit

20 years

Maximum Age Limit

28 years

IBPS Clerk Age Limit Relaxation 2025

Candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC, ST. OBC, PwD, etc will get relaxation in their upper age limit as per the notification. Check the category-wise IBPS Clerk age limit relaxation shared below. 

Category

Age Relaxation

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe

5 years

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer)

3 years

Persons With Benchmark Disabilities as defined under “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016”

10 years

Ex-Servicemen (ESM) / Disabled Ex-Servicemen (DESM)

Actual period of service rendered in the defence forces + 3 years (8 years for Disabled Ex-Servicemen belonging to SC/ST) subject to a maximum age limit of 50 years

Widows, divorced women and women legally separated from their husbands who have not remarried

Age concession upto the age of 35 years for General/EWS, 38 years for OBC and 40 years for SC/ST candidates 

IBPS Clerk Educational Qualification 2025

Educational Qualification is another component of the IBPS Clerk eligibility criteria. Aspirants should possess a degree recognised by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Check the detailed IBPS Clerk educational qualification shared below:

  • A graduation degree in any discipline from any recognised University.

  • Valid Mark-sheet/Degree Certificate that the candidate is a graduate on the day they register, and mention the percentage of marks secured in Graduation while registering online. 

  • Proficient in reading, writing, speaking and understanding the specified/opted local language of the particular State/UT candidates are applying for.

  • Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is compulsory. Aspirants should possess a Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language, or have studied Computer/Information Technology as one of the subjects in High School, College, or Institute.

IBPS Clerk Eligibility 2025: Nationality

To be eligible for the IBPS Clerk post, a candidate must be either:

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India,

Documents to Prove IBPS Clerk 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates will have to submit documents related to their category, nationality, age, educational qualifications, etc, at the time of joining or any other selection stages as required by IBPS/ Participating Banks. Failing to produce any of the relevant documents may lead to the disqualification of their candidature. The list of documents required to prove their IBPS Clerk eligibility is as follows:

  • Proof of Date of Birth (Birth Certificate issued by the Competent Authorities or SSLC/ Std. X Certificate with DOB).

  • Photo Identify Proof

  • Marksheets & certificates for Graduation or equivalent qualification, etc.

  • 10th standard or above mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified/ opted local language. (if applicable)

  • Caste Certificate, if any

  • Disability certificate in the prescribed format, if any

  • Experience certificates, if any

  • Other Relevant Documents

FAQs

  • What is the IBPS Clerk educational qualification?
    +
    Candidates should be a graduate, proficient in the specified/opted local language of the particular State/UT and have computer literacy when applying for the IBPS Clerk post.
  • What is the IBPS Clerk age limit?
    +
    The age of the candidates should be between 20-28 years as of 01.08.2025 when applying for the IBPS Clerk vacancy. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided for the reserved category candidates.
  • Who can apply for the IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2025?
    +
    Candidates who have completed graduation and are at least 20 years old can apply online for the IBPS Clerk vacancy.

