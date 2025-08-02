IBPS Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Educational Qualification & Nationality

IBPS Clerk 2025 Eligibility: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced 10,277 vacancies for Customer Service Associate posts in participating banks. Interested candidates can apply online for the CRP CSA-XV from August 1 to 21, 2025. They are advised to carefully read the detailed notification and ensure they meet the minimum eligibility requirements before registering online. The eligibility criteria primarily involve three parameters such as age limit, educational qualification, and nationality. Aspirants who have completed graduation and fall in the age group of 20-28 years are eligible for this role. Further details about IBPS Clerk Eligibility 2025 are discussed on this page for candidates’ reference. IBPS Clerk Eligibility 2025 Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited online IBPS Clerk applications from eligible applicants aspiring to join as a Customer Service Associate in any of the Participating Public Sector Banks. The selection process includes two stages, i.e. prelims and mains exams. Aspirants should check the IBPS Clerk eligibility criteria to confirm their qualification for the post. They must then proceed to fill out the application form carefully with authentic details and required documents. Candidates will be required to submit the relevant documents in support of their identity and eligibility at the time of joining and any other selection stage of the recruitment process as required by the exam authorities. Non-fulfilment of eligibility at any phase will lead to disqualification from the selection process.

IBPS Clerk Age Limit 2025 The age limit is an important component of the IBPS Clerk eligibility. The minimum age of the candidates must be 20 years as on 01.08.2025 when applying for the post. It implies that they must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1997 and not later than 01.08.2005 to be eligible. Here is the minimum and maximum IBPS Clerk age limit tabulated below for reference purposes. Minimum Age Limit 20 years Maximum Age Limit 28 years IBPS Clerk Age Limit Relaxation 2025 Candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC, ST. OBC, PwD, etc will get relaxation in their upper age limit as per the notification. Check the category-wise IBPS Clerk age limit relaxation shared below. Category Age Relaxation Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe 5 years Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years Persons With Benchmark Disabilities as defined under “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016” 10 years Ex-Servicemen (ESM) / Disabled Ex-Servicemen (DESM) Actual period of service rendered in the defence forces + 3 years (8 years for Disabled Ex-Servicemen belonging to SC/ST) subject to a maximum age limit of 50 years Widows, divorced women and women legally separated from their husbands who have not remarried Age concession upto the age of 35 years for General/EWS, 38 years for OBC and 40 years for SC/ST candidates

IBPS Clerk Educational Qualification 2025 Educational Qualification is another component of the IBPS Clerk eligibility criteria. Aspirants should possess a degree recognised by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Check the detailed IBPS Clerk educational qualification shared below: A graduation degree in any discipline from any recognised University.

Valid Mark-sheet/Degree Certificate that the candidate is a graduate on the day they register, and mention the percentage of marks secured in Graduation while registering online.

Proficient in reading, writing, speaking and understanding the specified/opted local language of the particular State/UT candidates are applying for.

Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is compulsory. Aspirants should possess a Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language, or have studied Computer/Information Technology as one of the subjects in High School, College, or Institute.

IBPS Clerk Eligibility 2025: Nationality To be eligible for the IBPS Clerk post, a candidate must be either: (i) a Citizen of India or (ii) a subject of Nepal or (iii) a subject of Bhutan or (iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or (v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, Documents to Prove IBPS Clerk 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates will have to submit documents related to their category, nationality, age, educational qualifications, etc, at the time of joining or any other selection stages as required by IBPS/ Participating Banks. Failing to produce any of the relevant documents may lead to the disqualification of their candidature. The list of documents required to prove their IBPS Clerk eligibility is as follows: