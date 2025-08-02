Upcoming Government Exams 2025: Complete List of SSC, UPSC, Railways and Bank Exam Dates

Government exams are one of the most sought-after career options in India, offering attractive salary packages, growth opportunities, and job stability. This has become a go-to option for many aspirants right after completing their Class 12 education. Every year, thousands of candidates prepare for various competitive exams conducted by SSC, UPSC, Railways, Banking, and other exam conducting bodies. This year is no different. As per the latest Government calendars, several national and state-level exams are scheduled to be conducted soon to fill various Group A, B, C, and D posts. The major upcoming government exams are SSC CGL, to be held from August 13 to 30, the IBPS PO, scheduled from August 17 to 20, the SSC CHSL, taking place from September 8 to 18, and the UPSC CAPF, set for August 2, among others. You are advised to scroll through the article to get the complete list of government exams in India.

Upcoming Government Exams 2025 The authorities share all important dates and details through upcoming government exam notifications. Some conducting bodies, such as SSC, UPSC, and RRB, release an annual calendar at the beginning of the year mentioning tentative application and exam dates. Candidates are advised to either visit the official websites of the respective conducting bodies regularly or bookmark this page to access all details in one place. Here, they can stay updated on the latest information regarding upcoming government exams, notifications, exam dates, and other important details to plan their preparation effectively. Government Exam 2025 in August August 2025 is an important month for aspirants as multiple national-level exams are scheduled to be held. Some of these exams are SSC CGL, SSC Stenographer, UPSC CAPF, IBPS PO, IBPS SO, SBI PO and many more. Candidates must check the exam dates below and start their revision accordingly to prepare well for the exam.

Exam Name Exam Date SBI PO 2, 4 and 5 August NEET PG 3 August UPSC CAPF AC 3 August Bihar Police Constable 3 August TNPSC Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts) 4 August SSC Stenographer 6 to 11 August BSSC Field Assistant 10 August Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 12 August SSC CGL 13 to 30 August RBI Grade A and B 16 August Rajasthan Patwari 17 August IBPS PO 17, 23, and 24 August AIIMS CRE group B & C (Tentative) 25 and 26 August Tamil Nadu Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level) 27 August IBPS SO 30 August RRB Group D August Upcoming Government Jobs 2025 Missed the chance to apply for government jobs? Fret not, here are various SSC, UPSC, Bank, Teaching and Railway exams that you can apply for.

Exam Authority Post Name Last date to apply OICL Assistant - 500 August 18, 2025 Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant/ Executive - 4987 August 17, 2025 ESIC Assistant Professor – 243 Posts September 15, 2025 AIIMS Nursing Officer – 3500 Posts August 11, 2025 RRB Paramedical Staff – 434 Posts September 8, 2025 UIDAI Aadhaar Supervisor/ Operator – 203 Posts August 1, 2025 EPFO AEE, Junior Engineer and More – 111 Posts September 15, 2025 HAL ITI Apprentices – 310 Posts September 2, 2025 HAL Apprentices – 278 Posts August 10, 2025 RRC SWR Apprentices – 904 Posts August 13, 2025 SIDBI Officers (Grade A & B) - 76 Vacancies August 11, 2025 Intelligence Bureau (IB) ACIO II/ Executive – 3717 Posts August 10, 2025 Airports Authority of India (AAI) Apprentices – 197 Vacancies August 11, 2025 AIIMS CRE Various Posts - 3501 Posts July 31, 2025 IGI Aviation Services Airport Ground Staff, Loaders – 1446 Posts September 21, 2025 NHPC Apprentices – 361 Vacancies August 11, 2025 MHSRB Telangana Assistant Professor – 607 Posts July 17, 2025 RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice – 3115 Vacancies July 31, 2025 UPSC Scientific Officer, Specialist and Other – 241 Posts 07-17 SBI Probationary Officers – 541 Posts 07-14

Upcoming SSC Exams 2025-26 The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts various national-level exams for central government jobs like SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, SSC CPO and more. These exams are conducted annually to recruit 10th pass, 12th pass, and graduate for various posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India. The commission notifies the exam dates and registration dates for all the exams through SSC Calendar. Aspirants are advised to download the calendar and commence their preparation accordingly. Exam Names SSC Exam Dates Tier/Phase Selection Post Examination, Phase- XIII, 2025 24th July to 4th August 2025 CBE Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 6th August to 11th August 2025 CBE Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 12th August 2025 Paper 1 (CBE) Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 13th August to 30th August 2025 Tier 1 (CBE) Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 1st September to 6th September 2025 Paper 1 (CBE) Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 8th September to 18th September 2025 Tier 1 (CBE) Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2025 20th September to 24th October 2025 CBE Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025 27th October to 31st October 2025 Paper 1 (CBE) Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 November-December 2025 CBE Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 CBE Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 CBE Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 CBE Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 January-February 2026 Paper- 1 (CBE) Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 CBE JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 March 2026 Paper- 1 (CBE) SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 Paper- 1 (CBE) ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 Paper- 1 (CBE)

Upcoming Bank Exams 2025 The banking sector is a popular choice among graduates for its competitive salaries and career growth. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for Bank exams like SBI PO, RBI Grade B, IBPS PO, IBPS RRB, IBPS Clerk and more. Tabulated below are the upcoming bank exams 2025: Exam Exam Dates Registration Dates SBI PO 2025 Preliminary Exam Date: 2nd, 4th, 5th August 2025 Mains Exam Date: September 2025 Online Registration Dates: 24th June to 14th July 2025 IBPS PO 2025 Preliminary Exam Date: 17th, 23rd and 24th August 2025 Mains Exam Date: 12th October 2025 Online Registration Dates: 1st to 28th July 2025 IBPS SO 2025 Preliminary Exam Date: 30th August 2025 Mains Exam Date: 9th November 2025 Online Registration Date: 1st to 28th July 2025 IBPS Clerk 2025 Preliminary Exam Date: 4th, 5th, 11th October 2025 Mains Exam Date: 29th November 2025 Online Registration Dates: 1st to 21st August 2025 IBPS RRB 2025 PO Prelims Examination: 22nd and 23rd November 2025 PO Mains Examination: 28th December 2025 Single Examination: 28th December 2025 Office Assistant Prelims- 6th, 7th, 13th, and 14th December 2025 Office Assistant Mains- 1st February 2026 Online Registration Dates: September 2025 SBI Clerk 2025 Preliminary Examination: -- Mains Examination Date: -- Online Registration Dates: -- SBI CBO 2025 Online Exam- 20 July 2025 Online Registration Dates: 9th to 29th May 2025 RBI Grade B 2025 Preliminary Exam Date: September 2025 Mains Exam Date: October 2025 Online Registration Date: July 2025 Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2025 Online Exam- 12th July 2025 Online Registration Dates: 12th to 31st May 2025 Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Recruitment 2025 Online Exam- -- Online Registration Dates: 3rd to 23rd May 2025 IDBI Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025 Online Exam Date: 8th June 2025 Online Registration Date: 8th to 20th May 2025 Union Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025 Online Exam Date: 22nd June 2025 Online Registration Date: 30th April to 20th May 2025

Upcoming Government Exams 2025 Railways Railway exams are highly competitive and are held across multiple stages, including Computer-Based Tests (CBTs), Physical Efficiency Tests (PETs), and document verification. Candidates who have passed class 10th are also eligible to appear for Railway exams like RRB Group D, RRB NTPC and more. RRB exams are for every aspirant who wants to fulfil their dream of getting a government job, depending on their qualification. Exam Name Notification Apply Online Exam Date RRB NTPC UG - Ended 7 Aug to 8 Sept RRB Paramedical 23 July 2025 09 August 2025 TBA RRB JE August-September (Tentative) TBA TBA RRB Group D - Ended August-September (Tentative) RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories - Ended August-September (Tentative)

Upcoming UPSC Exams UPSC exams are considered among the toughest exams in India. Conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission, these exams aim to fill various civil services and other government posts. The upcoming UPSC exams, along with their registration and exam dates, are as follows: Exam Name Notification Apply Online Exam Date CAPF AC - Ended 03 August Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 - Ended 22 August N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2025 - Ended 14 September C.D.S. Examination (II), 2025 - Ended 14 September Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 03.09.2025 23.09.2025 08.02.2026 Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 17.09.2025 07.10.2025 08.02.2026 CBI (DSP) LDCE 24.12.2025 13.01.2026 28.02.2026 CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2026 03.12.2025 23.12.2025 08.03.2026 N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2026 10.12.2025 30.12.2025 12.04.2026 C.D.S. Examination (I), 2026 10.12.2025 30.12.2025 12.04.2026

Government Exams After Graduation Graduates have multiple opportunities in the government sector as most competitive exams require at least a bachelor’s degree. Some important and highly competitive government exams after graduation are SSC CGL, IBPS PO, RRB NTPC, UPSC Civil Services, and State PSC exams. Candidates can also apply for specialised roles in defence, teaching, and banking. A solid grasp of syllabus and regular practise of previous year question papers are all you need to clear the exam. Upcoming Government Exams 2025 for 12th Pass For candidates who have completed their 12th standard, listed below are the exams that they can apply or appear for: SSC CHSL

SSC MTS

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment

Railway Group D

RRB NTPC

Delhi Police Havaldar

SSC GD Constable

State Police Constable Exams