Planning to appear for government exams? Several exams like SSC CGL, CHSL, UPSC, Bank, Railways and State-Level PSC exams are scheduled to be conducted in FY 2025. Check the complete list of upcoming government exams 2025 along with their notification release date, eligibility, and exam dates to plan your preparation effectively.

Meenu Solanki
Aug 2, 2025, 19:30 IST
Upcoming Government Exams 2025: Complete List of SSC, UPSC, Railways and Bank Exam Dates

Government exams are one of the most sought-after career options in India, offering attractive salary packages, growth opportunities, and job stability. This has become a go-to option for many aspirants right after completing their Class 12 education. Every year, thousands of candidates prepare for various competitive exams conducted by SSC, UPSC, Railways, Banking, and other exam conducting bodies. This year is no different. As per the latest Government calendars, several national and state-level exams are scheduled to be conducted soon to fill various Group A, B, C, and D posts. 

The major upcoming government exams are SSC CGL, to be held from August 13 to 30, the IBPS PO, scheduled from August 17 to 20, the SSC CHSL, taking place from September 8 to 18, and the UPSC CAPF, set for August 2, among others. You are advised to scroll through the article to get the complete list of government exams in India.

Upcoming Government Exams 2025

The authorities share all important dates and details through upcoming government exam notifications. Some conducting bodies, such as SSC, UPSC, and RRB, release an annual calendar at the beginning of the year mentioning tentative application and exam dates. Candidates are advised to either visit the official websites of the respective conducting bodies regularly or bookmark this page to access all details in one place. Here, they can stay updated on the latest information regarding upcoming government exams, notifications, exam dates, and other important details to plan their preparation effectively.

Government Exam 2025 in August

August 2025 is an important month for aspirants as multiple national-level exams are scheduled to be held. Some of these exams are SSC CGL, SSC Stenographer, UPSC CAPF, IBPS PO, IBPS SO, SBI PO and many more. Candidates must check the exam dates below and start their revision accordingly to prepare well for the exam.

Exam Name

Exam Date

SBI PO

2, 4 and 5 August

NEET PG

3 August

UPSC CAPF AC

3 August

Bihar Police Constable

3 August

TNPSC Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts)

4 August

SSC Stenographer

6 to 11 August

BSSC Field Assistant

10 August

Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025

12 August

SSC CGL

13 to 30 August

RBI Grade A and B

16 August

Rajasthan Patwari

17 August

IBPS PO

17, 23, and 24 August

AIIMS CRE group B & C (Tentative)

25 and 26 August

Tamil Nadu Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level)

27 August

IBPS SO

30 August

RRB Group D

August

Upcoming Government Jobs 2025

Missed the chance to apply for government jobs? Fret not, here are various SSC, UPSC, Bank, Teaching and Railway exams that you can apply for.

Exam Authority

Post Name

Last date to apply

OICL

Assistant - 500

August 18, 2025

Intelligence Bureau

Security Assistant/ Executive - 4987

August 17, 2025

ESIC

Assistant Professor – 243 Posts

September 15, 2025

AIIMS

Nursing Officer – 3500 Posts

August 11, 2025

RRB

Paramedical Staff – 434 Posts

September 8, 2025

UIDAI

Aadhaar Supervisor/ Operator – 203 Posts

August 1, 2025

EPFO

AEE, Junior Engineer and More – 111 Posts

September 15, 2025

HAL

ITI Apprentices – 310 Posts

September 2, 2025

HAL

Apprentices – 278 Posts

August 10, 2025

RRC SWR

Apprentices – 904 Posts

August 13, 2025

SIDBI

Officers (Grade A & B) - 76 Vacancies

August 11, 2025

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

ACIO II/ Executive – 3717 Posts

August 10, 2025

Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Apprentices – 197 Vacancies

August 11, 2025

AIIMS CRE

Various Posts - 3501 Posts

July 31, 2025

IGI Aviation Services

Airport Ground Staff, Loaders – 1446 Posts

September 21, 2025

NHPC

Apprentices – 361 Vacancies

August 11, 2025

MHSRB Telangana

Assistant Professor – 607 Posts

July 17, 2025

RRC Eastern Railway

Apprentice – 3115 Vacancies

July 31, 2025

UPSC

Scientific Officer, Specialist and Other – 241 Posts

07-17

SBI

Probationary Officers – 541 Posts

07-14

Upcoming SSC Exams 2025-26

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts various national-level exams for central government jobs like SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, SSC CPO and more. These exams are conducted annually to recruit 10th pass, 12th pass, and graduate for various posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India. The commission notifies the exam dates and registration dates for all the exams through SSC Calendar. Aspirants are advised to download the calendar and commence their preparation accordingly.

Exam Names

SSC Exam Dates

Tier/Phase

Selection Post Examination, Phase- XIII, 2025

24th July to 4th August 2025

CBE

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025

6th August to 11th August 2025

CBE

Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025

12th August 2025

Paper 1 (CBE)

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025

13th August to 30th August 2025

Tier 1 (CBE)

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025

1st September to 6th September 2025

Paper 1 (CBE)

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025

8th September to 18th September 2025

Tier 1 (CBE)

Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2025

20th September to 24th October 2025

CBE

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025

27th October to 31st October 2025

Paper 1 (CBE)

Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025

November-December 2025

CBE

Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025

CBE

Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police Examination, 2025

CBE

Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025

CBE

Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025

January-February 2026

Paper- 1 (CBE)

Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026

CBE

JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025

March 2026

Paper- 1 (CBE)

SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025

Paper- 1 (CBE)

ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025

Paper- 1 (CBE)

Upcoming Bank Exams 2025

The banking sector is a popular choice among graduates for its competitive salaries and career growth. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for Bank exams like SBI PO, RBI Grade B, IBPS PO, IBPS RRB, IBPS Clerk and more. Tabulated below are the upcoming bank exams 2025:

Exam

Exam Dates

Registration Dates

SBI PO 2025

Preliminary Exam Date: 2nd, 4th, 5th August 2025

Mains Exam Date: September 2025

Online Registration Dates: 24th June to 14th July 2025

IBPS PO 2025

Preliminary Exam Date: 17th, 23rd and 24th August 2025

Mains Exam Date: 12th October 2025

Online Registration Dates: 1st to 28th July 2025

IBPS SO 2025

Preliminary Exam Date: 30th August 2025

Mains Exam Date: 9th November 2025

Online Registration Date: 1st to 28th July 2025

IBPS Clerk 2025

Preliminary Exam Date: 4th, 5th, 11th October 2025

Mains Exam Date: 29th November 2025

Online Registration Dates: 1st to 21st August 2025

IBPS RRB 2025

PO Prelims Examination: 22nd and 23rd November 2025

PO Mains Examination: 28th December 2025

Single Examination: 28th December 2025

Office Assistant Prelims- 6th, 7th, 13th, and 14th December 2025

Office Assistant Mains- 1st February 2026

Online Registration Dates: September 2025

SBI Clerk 2025

Preliminary Examination: --

Mains Examination Date: --

Online Registration Dates: --

SBI CBO 2025

Online Exam- 20 July 2025

Online Registration Dates: 9th to 29th May 2025

RBI Grade B 2025

Preliminary Exam Date: September 2025

Mains Exam Date: October 2025

Online Registration Date: July 2025

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Recruitment 2025

Online Exam- 12th July 2025

Online Registration Dates: 12th to 31st May 2025

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Recruitment 2025

Online Exam- --

Online Registration Dates: 3rd to 23rd May 2025

IDBI Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025

Online Exam Date: 8th June 2025

Online Registration Date: 8th to 20th May 2025

Union Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025

Online Exam Date: 22nd June 2025

Online Registration Date: 30th April to 20th May 2025

Upcoming Government Exams 2025 Railways

Railway exams are highly competitive and are held across multiple stages, including Computer-Based Tests (CBTs), Physical Efficiency Tests (PETs), and document verification. Candidates who have passed class 10th are also eligible to appear for Railway exams like RRB Group D, RRB NTPC and more. 

RRB exams are for every aspirant who wants to fulfil their dream of getting a government job, depending on their qualification.

Exam Name 

Notification

Apply Online

Exam Date

RRB NTPC UG

-

Ended

7 Aug to 8 Sept

RRB Paramedical

23 July 2025

09 August 2025

TBA

RRB JE

August-September (Tentative)

TBA

TBA

RRB Group D

-

Ended

August-September (Tentative)

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories

-

Ended

August-September (Tentative)

Upcoming UPSC Exams

UPSC exams are considered among the toughest exams in India. Conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission, these exams aim to fill various civil services and other government posts. The upcoming UPSC exams, along with their registration and exam dates, are as follows:

Exam Name 

Notification

Apply Online

Exam Date

CAPF AC

-

Ended

03 August

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025

-

Ended

22 August

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2025

-

Ended

14 September

C.D.S. Examination (II), 2025

-

Ended

14 September

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026

03.09.2025

23.09.2025

08.02.2026 

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026

17.09.2025

07.10.2025

08.02.2026 

CBI (DSP) LDCE 

24.12.2025

13.01.2026

28.02.2026 

CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2026

03.12.2025 

23.12.2025

08.03.2026 

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2026

10.12.2025

30.12.2025

12.04.2026

C.D.S. Examination (I), 2026

10.12.2025

30.12.2025

12.04.2026

Government Exams After Graduation

Graduates have multiple opportunities in the government sector as most competitive exams require at least a bachelor’s degree. Some important and highly competitive government exams after graduation are SSC CGL, IBPS PO, RRB NTPC, UPSC Civil Services, and State PSC exams. Candidates can also apply for specialised roles in defence, teaching, and banking. A solid grasp of syllabus and regular practise of previous year question papers are all you need to clear the exam.

Upcoming Government Exams 2025 for 12th Pass

For candidates who have completed their 12th standard, listed below are the exams that they can apply or appear for:

  • SSC CHSL

  • SSC MTS

  • Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment

  • Railway Group D

  • RRB NTPC

  • Delhi Police Havaldar

  • SSC GD Constable

  • State Police Constable Exams

Upcoming Police Exams

For Constable posts, candidates must have passed Class 12, whereas for SI and other higher posts, a graduation degree is required. Take a look at the table below to know the upcoming government exam notifications 2025 for police recruitment.

Exam Name 

Notification

Apply Online

Exam Date

MP Police

12 February 2025

15 February 2025

(Ended)

Postponed (TBA)

Rajasthan Police Constable

-

Ended

13 and 14 September 2025

TNUSRB

-

Ended

Postponed (TBA)

Bihar Police Enforcement SI

-

Ended

TBA

Bihar Police Constable Driver

July 2025

17 July to 20 August 2025

TBA

Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
