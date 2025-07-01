Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
IBPS PO Syllabus is released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for 5208 Probationary Officer Posts. It is divided into two stages: Preliminary and Main Exam. A few changes have been made in the exam pattern too. Read on to know the revised IBPS PO Exam Pattern along with subject-wise syllabus here.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 17, 2025, 09:54 IST
Learn the latest IBPS PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern For Prelims and Mains Exams here.
Learn the latest IBPS PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern For Prelims and Mains Exams here.

IBPS PO Syllabus is released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection along with the official notification PDF. It's a key component for candidates aspiring to become Probationary Officers in public sector banks. The syllabus is divided into two parts: Prelims and Mains. Candidates need to clear both stages to appear for the final stage, the Personality Test. According to the latest calendar, the Prelims exam is scheduled for August 17, 23, and 24, and the Mains exam for October 12.
The IBPS PO Prelims syllabus comprises three main subjects: Reasoning, English, and Quantitative Aptitude. Having a thorough understanding of the syllabus for each subject will help candidates know what to expect from the exam and begin their preparation on the right note!
In this article, we have discussed IBPS PO Syllabus for Prelims and Mains exam along with latest changes made in exam pattern to help you prepare effectively. Also, find the direct link to download IBPS PO Syllabus PDF here.

IBPS PO Syllabus 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced 5208 vacancies for the recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) posts in the Participating Public Sector Banks. All the interested and eligible candidates can submit IBPS PO application form till July 21. The selection process is divided into three stages such as Prelims, Mains, and Personality Test. Candidates must qualify each stage to be appointed as a Probationary Officer. Thus, they must carefully check the IBPS PO exam pattern before commencing their preparation. The IBPS PO paper pattern has recently been revised as per the latest notification. The prelims exam carries 100 marks, whereas the mains exam will be conducted for 200 marks (objective)+ 25 marks (Descriptive). Scroll down to learn more about the IBPS PO new exam pattern and syllabus for all the stages and begin your preparation now!

IBPS PO Syllabus PDF

Downloading the syllabus pdf is a must before starting your preparation. It will famailrise you with the subject-wise topics that will be asked in the exam. The officials issued the IBPS PO Syllabus PDF on its official website, ibps.in. You can either visit the IBPS to download it or click on the direct link provided below.

IBPS PO Syllabus PDF Download

IBPS PO Syllabus 2025 Overview

Take a look at the key highlights on IBPS PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern in the table below:

Exam Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT)

Vacancies

5208

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Personality Test

Number of Questions

Prelims: 100 

Mains: 145 (Objective) + 02 (Descriptive)

Negative Marking

Yes

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2025 (Revised)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the revised IBPS PO exam pattern for prelims and mains in the official notification PDF. Understanding the latest exam pattern can help you determine test structure, questions per section, marking scheme, total marks, and many other details. This can help you align your exam approach accordingly. Here is the key overview shared below for reference purposes.

Also, check:

IBPS PO New Exam Pattern

In the latest notification pdf, the officials have revised the exam pattern for IBPS PO exam. Some of the revised changes in the exam pattern are as follows.

  • The maximum marks in the prelims exam have been decreased from 35 to 30 for Quant. Additionally, the maximum marks in the prelims reasoning ability have been increased from 35 to 40.
  • The computer aptitude section is not mentioned in the IBPS PO mains exam pattern 2025. In the main exam pattern, the total number of questions in the reasoning section has been decreased from 45 to 40. The time allotted for each section is also shortened from 60 minutes to 50 minutes.
  • Similarly, the General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness has also seen a reduction of questions from 40 to 35, with the time limit also reduced from 35 minutes to 25 minutes in the mains exam.
  • The maximum marks in the Data Analysis & Interpretation section have also been decreased from 60 to 50 in the mains exam. The number of questions and exam duration for this section remain the same.
  • There shall be a sectional time limit in both phases, i.e. prelims and mains exams.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

The preliminary exam is the first stage of the IBPS PO selection process. It comprises a total of 100 questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The maximum marks shall be 100, with an exam duration of 60 Minutes. There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark (0.25 marks) for every incorrect answer. Check the latest IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern tabulated below.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Time allotted for each test (Separately timed)

English Language

30

30

English

20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

30

English and Hindi

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

40

English and Hindi

20 minutes

Total

100

100

-

60 Minutes

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2025

The mains exam is the second stage of the IBPS PO selection process. The PO mains exam pattern has undergone several changes, including modifications in the number of questions, exam duration, maximum marks, and other key aspects. As per the latest notification, the IBPS PO mains exam comprises a total of 145 (objective)+ 2 (Descriptive) type questions. The overall exam duration is 160 minutes for the objective paper and 30 minutes for descriptive papers. There shall be negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 mark for every incorrect answer. Have a look at the revised IBPS PO mains exam pattern shared below for reference purposes.

Subject (NOT BY SEQUENCE) 

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Time allotted for each test

Reasoning

40

60

English & Hindi 

50 minutes

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness / Digital/ Financial Awareness including RBI circulars

35

50

English & Hindi 

25 minutes

English Language

35

40

Englishi 

40 minutes

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

50

English & Hindi 

45 minutes

Total

145

200

-

160 minutes

Descriptive Paper* (Essay and Comprehension)

02

25

English

30 minutes

IBPS PO Syllabus 2025

IBPS Probationary Officer selection process is divided into three stages, i.e. Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test. Those who clear all these selection stages will only be appointed for the post. Mastering all the topics specified in the syllabus can help them perform well in the exam. Check the subject-wise IBPS PO syllabus discussed below:

IBPS PO Syllabus 2025 for Prelims

The IBPS PO prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e. English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Aspirants must grasp concepts and master advanced-level topics to improve their ability to attempt questions from any area during the exam.

IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude section is designed to evaluate numerical skills, understanding of numbers, and question-solving ability within a limited time. Given below are the important topics for this section:

Simplification Permutation and Combination
Sequence & Series Mixtures & Allegations
Profit & Loss Mensuration
Ratio & Proportion Data Interpretation
Simple Interest & Compound Interest Time & Distance
Probability Percentage
Surds & Indices Number Systems, etc

IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus for Reasoning

The reasoning section judges your logical thinking, analytical aptitude, and ability to identify the pattern behind the question in the stipulated period. The list of important topics for this section is as follows:

  • Logical Reasoning
  • Direction
  • Alphabet Test
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Syllogism
  • Blood Relations
  • Alphanumeric Series
  • Ranking
  • Puzzle
  • Tabulation
  • Inequalities
  • Coding-Decoding
  • Seating Arrangement
  • Input-Output, etc

IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus for English Language

English Language section is designed to check your grammar concepts, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. Given below are the important topics for this section:

Reading Comprehension One word Substitution
Word-Swap Para jumbles
Fill in the blanks Word Usage
Cloze Test Error Spotting
Paragraph Completion Synonyms Antonyms

IBPS PO Syllabus 2025 for Mains

IBPS PO mains syllabus is divided into 4 objective-type papers and one descriptive paper. The objective paper covers subjects like Reasoning, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness / Digital/ Financial Awareness, including RBI circulars, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation, whereas the descriptive paper covers Essay and Comprehension. Check below the subject-wise mains syllabus for reference:

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus for Reasoning

The reasoning section is designed to assess a candidate’s ability to think logically, interpret patterns, sequences and draw conclusions from provided information. The list of important topics for this section is as follows:

  • Syllogism
  • Verbal Reasoning
  • Seating Arrangement
  • Inequalities
  • Blood Relations
  • Order and Ranking
  • Distances and Directions
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Data Sufficiency, etc

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus for General Awareness

The General Awareness section is designed to evaluate your knowledge of the current events happening around the world, coupled with banking awareness and related terms. Some of the important topics are as follows.

  1. Financial Awareness, including RBI circulars
  2. Economy Awareness
  3. Banking Awareness
  4. Digital Awareness
  5. Banking Reforms
  6. General Knowledge
  7. National and International Events, etc

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus for English Language

The English Language section is designed to assess a candidate's competence in grammar, vocabulary and reading comprehension skills. Some of the important topics are given below:

  • Reading Comprehension
  • One Word Substitution
  • Vocabulary
  • Grammar
  • Verbal Ability, etc

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus for Data Analysis & Interpretation

Aspirants find this section challenging and time-consuming. The topics included in Data Analysis & Interpretation section is tabulated below:

Average Profit and Loss

Simplification

 Data Interpretation
Mixture and Allegations Mensuration
Percentage Number Series
Ratio and Proportion Time and Work
Speed, Time, and Distance Data Sufficiency
Probability Permutation and Combination, etc

How to Cover the IBPS PO Syllabus 2025?

IBPS PO 2025 exam requires a strategic plan, study resources, and immense dedication. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the IBPS PO 2025 exam with flying colours:

  • Analyse the IBPS PO syllabus to recognise relevant chapters and topics.
  • Prepare an exam-oriented timetable based on learning style and daily commitment.
  • Practice mocks, quizzes, and previous papers to determine your strengths and shortcomings.
  • Maintain short notes for the quick revision of the concepts.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

FAQs

  • Is there any negative marking in the IBPS PO exam?
    +
    Yes. There shall be negative marking of 1/4th mark (0.25 marks) for every incorrect answer in the prelims and mains exams.
  • Are there any changes made to IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2025?
    +
    Yes, the officials have revised the IBPS PO Exam Pattern. The maximum marks in the prelims exam have been decreased from 35 to 30 for Quant and increased for reasoning section from 35 to 40. You can check IBPS PO New Exam Pattern here.
  • What is the IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2025?
    +
    IBPS PO exam is conducted in two stages: Prelims and Mains. While Prelims contains 100 Objective type questions, Mains comprises 145 MCQs and 2 Descriptive questions.
  • What is the IBPS PO Syllabus?
    +
    The IBPS PO Syllabus is divided into two phases, i.e. prelims and mains. It includes subjects like English, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, GK and more. You can check out the subject-wise topics in the article above.

