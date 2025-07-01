IBPS PO Syllabus is released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection along with the official notification PDF. It's a key component for candidates aspiring to become Probationary Officers in public sector banks. The syllabus is divided into two parts: Prelims and Mains. Candidates need to clear both stages to appear for the final stage, the Personality Test. According to the latest calendar, the Prelims exam is scheduled for August 17, 23, and 24, and the Mains exam for October 12.

The IBPS PO Prelims syllabus comprises three main subjects: Reasoning, English, and Quantitative Aptitude. Having a thorough understanding of the syllabus for each subject will help candidates know what to expect from the exam and begin their preparation on the right note!

In this article, we have discussed IBPS PO Syllabus for Prelims and Mains exam along with latest changes made in exam pattern to help you prepare effectively. Also, find the direct link to download IBPS PO Syllabus PDF here.

IBPS PO Syllabus 2025 The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced 5208 vacancies for the recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) posts in the Participating Public Sector Banks. All the interested and eligible candidates can submit IBPS PO application form till July 21. The selection process is divided into three stages such as Prelims, Mains, and Personality Test. Candidates must qualify each stage to be appointed as a Probationary Officer. Thus, they must carefully check the IBPS PO exam pattern before commencing their preparation. The IBPS PO paper pattern has recently been revised as per the latest notification. The prelims exam carries 100 marks, whereas the mains exam will be conducted for 200 marks (objective)+ 25 marks (Descriptive). Scroll down to learn more about the IBPS PO new exam pattern and syllabus for all the stages and begin your preparation now!

IBPS PO Syllabus PDF Downloading the syllabus pdf is a must before starting your preparation. It will famailrise you with the subject-wise topics that will be asked in the exam. The officials issued the IBPS PO Syllabus PDF on its official website, ibps.in. You can either visit the IBPS to download it or click on the direct link provided below. IBPS PO Syllabus PDF Download IBPS PO Syllabus 2025 Overview Take a look at the key highlights on IBPS PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern in the table below: Exam Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) Vacancies 5208 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Personality Test Number of Questions Prelims: 100 Mains: 145 (Objective) + 02 (Descriptive) Negative Marking Yes

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2025 (Revised) The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the revised IBPS PO exam pattern for prelims and mains in the official notification PDF. Understanding the latest exam pattern can help you determine test structure, questions per section, marking scheme, total marks, and many other details. This can help you align your exam approach accordingly. Here is the key overview shared below for reference purposes. Also, check: IBPS PO Previous Year Cut Off

IBPS PO New Exam Pattern In the latest notification pdf, the officials have revised the exam pattern for IBPS PO exam. Some of the revised changes in the exam pattern are as follows. The maximum marks in the prelims exam have been decreased from 35 to 30 for Quant. Additionally, the maximum marks in the prelims reasoning ability have been increased from 35 to 40.

The computer aptitude section is not mentioned in the IBPS PO mains exam pattern 2025. In the main exam pattern, the total number of questions in the reasoning section has been decreased from 45 to 40. The time allotted for each section is also shortened from 60 minutes to 50 minutes.

Similarly, the General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness has also seen a reduction of questions from 40 to 35, with the time limit also reduced from 35 minutes to 25 minutes in the mains exam.

The maximum marks in the Data Analysis & Interpretation section have also been decreased from 60 to 50 in the mains exam. The number of questions and exam duration for this section remain the same.

There shall be a sectional time limit in both phases, i.e. prelims and mains exams.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025 The preliminary exam is the first stage of the IBPS PO selection process. It comprises a total of 100 questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The maximum marks shall be 100, with an exam duration of 60 Minutes. There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark (0.25 marks) for every incorrect answer. Check the latest IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern tabulated below. Subjects No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Time allotted for each test (Separately timed) English Language 30 30 English 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 30 English and Hindi 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 40 English and Hindi 20 minutes Total 100 100 - 60 Minutes IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2025

The mains exam is the second stage of the IBPS PO selection process. The PO mains exam pattern has undergone several changes, including modifications in the number of questions, exam duration, maximum marks, and other key aspects. As per the latest notification, the IBPS PO mains exam comprises a total of 145 (objective)+ 2 (Descriptive) type questions. The overall exam duration is 160 minutes for the objective paper and 30 minutes for descriptive papers. There shall be negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 mark for every incorrect answer. Have a look at the revised IBPS PO mains exam pattern shared below for reference purposes. Subject (NOT BY SEQUENCE) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Time allotted for each test Reasoning 40 60 English & Hindi 50 minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness / Digital/ Financial Awareness including RBI circulars 35 50 English & Hindi 25 minutes English Language 35 40 Englishi 40 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 50 English & Hindi 45 minutes Total 145 200 - 160 minutes Descriptive Paper* (Essay and Comprehension) 02 25 English 30 minutes

IBPS PO Syllabus 2025 IBPS Probationary Officer selection process is divided into three stages, i.e. Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test. Those who clear all these selection stages will only be appointed for the post. Mastering all the topics specified in the syllabus can help them perform well in the exam. Check the subject-wise IBPS PO syllabus discussed below: IBPS PO Syllabus 2025 for Prelims The IBPS PO prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e. English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Aspirants must grasp concepts and master advanced-level topics to improve their ability to attempt questions from any area during the exam. IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude Quantitative Aptitude section is designed to evaluate numerical skills, understanding of numbers, and question-solving ability within a limited time. Given below are the important topics for this section:

Simplification Permutation and Combination Sequence & Series Mixtures & Allegations Profit & Loss Mensuration Ratio & Proportion Data Interpretation Simple Interest & Compound Interest Time & Distance Probability Percentage Surds & Indices Number Systems, etc IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus for Reasoning The reasoning section judges your logical thinking, analytical aptitude, and ability to identify the pattern behind the question in the stipulated period. The list of important topics for this section is as follows: Logical Reasoning

Direction

Alphabet Test

Data Sufficiency

Syllogism

Blood Relations

Alphanumeric Series

Ranking

Puzzle

Tabulation

Inequalities

Coding-Decoding

Seating Arrangement

Input-Output, etc IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus for English Language English Language section is designed to check your grammar concepts, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. Given below are the important topics for this section:

Reading Comprehension One word Substitution Word-Swap Para jumbles Fill in the blanks Word Usage Cloze Test Error Spotting Paragraph Completion Synonyms Antonyms IBPS PO Syllabus 2025 for Mains IBPS PO mains syllabus is divided into 4 objective-type papers and one descriptive paper. The objective paper covers subjects like Reasoning, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness / Digital/ Financial Awareness, including RBI circulars, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation, whereas the descriptive paper covers Essay and Comprehension. Check below the subject-wise mains syllabus for reference: IBPS PO Mains Syllabus for Reasoning The reasoning section is designed to assess a candidate’s ability to think logically, interpret patterns, sequences and draw conclusions from provided information. The list of important topics for this section is as follows:

Syllogism

Verbal Reasoning

Seating Arrangement

Inequalities

Blood Relations

Order and Ranking

Distances and Directions

Coding and Decoding

Data Sufficiency, etc IBPS PO Mains Syllabus for General Awareness The General Awareness section is designed to evaluate your knowledge of the current events happening around the world, coupled with banking awareness and related terms. Some of the important topics are as follows. Financial Awareness, including RBI circulars Economy Awareness Banking Awareness Digital Awareness Banking Reforms General Knowledge National and International Events, etc IBPS PO Mains Syllabus for English Language The English Language section is designed to assess a candidate's competence in grammar, vocabulary and reading comprehension skills. Some of the important topics are given below: