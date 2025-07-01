IBPS PO Application Form 2025 Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has begun the online application process for IBPS PO 2025 recruitment. A total of 5208 vacancies have been announced across 11 participating banks. Graduates aged between 20 and 30 years can submit their IBPS PO online applications trough the official website, ibps.in. The last date to submit the online form is 21st July. Candidates are advised to complete the application form, upload the required documents along with a handwritten declaration, and pay the application fee before the deadline to avoid disqualification.

As per the official IBPS PO Notification 2025, the Prelims exam is scheduled for 17th, 23rd, and 24th August, while the Mains exam will be held on 12th October. Get all the details about the IBPS PO Apply Online 2025 process, including steps to apply, application fees, direct link to the application form, and more, here.

IBPS PO Apply Online 2025 The exam conducting authorities activated the IBPS online application form link on July 1 on its official website, ibps.in, for 5208 PO vacancies. Interested candidates satisfying the eligibility criteria must submit their application form on or before July 21, as no forms will be accepted after this date under any circumstances. IBPS PO Applicaiton Form 2025 Last Date The authorities activated the online application link for IBPS PO 2025 exam on 1st July. Successfully registered candidates will be asked to appear for Prelims exam on 17th, 23rd, 24th August. Check IBPS PO exam dates in the table below. Events Dates IBPS PO Notification 2025 30th June 2025 Online Registration Process Starts 1st July 2025 Online Registration Process Ends 21st July 2025 Last Date to Pay Application Fee 21st July 2025 IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date 2025 17th, 23rd, 24th August 2025 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 2025 12th October 2025

IBPS PO Apply Online 2025 Link The online IBPS PO application form link has been activated for 5208 Probationary Officer vacancies on the official website. Candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website or by clicking on the direct link provided below: IBPS PO Application Form Link Apply Online here How to Apply for www.ibps.in Online Application Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for IBPS PO exam: Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in or click on the direct apply online link shared above. Step 2: Click on the “CRP PO/MT-XIII” recruitment link on the homepage. Step 3: Select “New Registration” and enter your basic details like name, contact number, and email ID. Step 4: You will receive your registration number and password on the provided email ID.

Step 5: Log in to your account and fill in the application form. Step 6: Upload the required documents — photograph, signature, thumb impression, and handwritten declaration as per the given specifications. Step 7: Pay the application fee online using a debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI. Step 8: Review the IBPS PO online form carefully before submitting it. Step 9: Download and print the application form for future reference. Also, read: IBPS PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 Who Can Apply for IBPS PO 2025? It is important to check the eligibility criteria before applying online for IBPS PO exam. Aspirants must possess the required educational qualification and fall within the age limit to appear for the exam. Failing to meet any criteria will lead to disqualification. Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Additionally, they must possess basic computer skills.

Candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Additionally, they must possess basic computer skills. Age Limit: The minimum age to apply for IBPS PO is 20 years, and the maximum age limit is 30 years. It implies candidates must not be born before 02.07.1995 or after 01.07.2005.

Pre-Requisites for Applying Online for IBPS PO Before filling out the IBPS PO application form, candidates must keep the following documents handy: Scanned photograph and signature

Left thumb impression

A handwritten declaration

Bank details to pay the application fees

Marksheet of graduation to enter educational details

Valid email ID and contact number IBPS PO Hand-written Declaration While applying for the IBPS PO exam, candidates must upload a scanned copy of a hand-written declaration in their own handwriting. It should be written in English. Here is the text for the declaration:

“I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true, and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.” Documents Specification for IBPS PO Application Form

Candidates need to upload documents in the prescribed format and size while applying online. Document Format Size Limit Instructions Passport-Size Photograph JPG/JPEG 20 KB – 50 KB Recent, clear, coloured photo with a plain white background. Live Photograph Captured via webcam or mobile As per system prompt Should be a clear, real-time photo taken at the time of form filling. Signature JPG/JPEG 10 KB – 20 KB Sign in black ink on white paper. Avoid capital letters. Left Thumb Impression JPG/JPEG 20 KB – 50 KB Use blue or black ink on white paper unless stated otherwise. Handwritten Declaration JPG/JPEG 50 KB – 100 KB Must be written by the candidate in English as per the specified text. Avoid capital letters. Category/Disability Certificate (if applicable) PDF Up to 500 KB Clear, legible, and issued by a competent authority for relevant candidates.