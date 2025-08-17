Banking in India has a long and fascinating history that goes back several centuries. Long before the Reserve Bank of India was established in 1935, private and presidency banks were already playing a crucial role in managing trade, commerce, and credit. These early banks were not just financial institutions; they were symbols of India’s growing economic importance during the colonial era. Some of them were founded to support trade in port cities like Madras (now Chennai), Calcutta (now Kolkata), and Bombay (now Mumbai), while others came up to facilitate business in different presidencies of British India. Although many of these early banks no longer exist in their original form, they laid the foundation of modern Indian banking. When we talk about the oldest bank in India, the answer is The Madras Bank which was founded in 1683. However, the bank doesn’t exist today but it is the first bank that was established in India. Over time, several other banks came into existence, some lasting for decades while others were short-lived. Many of these banks eventually merged into larger institutions, paving the way for what we now know as the State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s oldest surviving bank.

The Oldest Bank in India: The Madras Bank (1683) The title of the oldest bank in India belongs to The Madras Bank which was established in 1683 in the Madras Presidency which is now Chennai. It was created to serve the needs of British traders and the East India Company at a time when India was a hub of international trade. Although the bank no longer exists today as it was merged into the Bank of Madras in 1843 and later became part of the Imperial Bank of India and due to this merger the organised banking in India began. The legacy of The Madras Bank continues, as the Imperial Bank eventually evolved into the State Bank of India which is the largest public sector bank in the country. Which are the Top 10 Oldest Banks in India? Over the years, many banks were set up across different presidencies and regions. Some were absorbed into larger institutions, while a few became part of the foundation of modern banking in India. Here is a list of the top 10 oldest banks in the country:



Rank Bank Name Year Founded Status 1 The Madras Bank 1683 Merged into Bank of Madras and later became part of SBI 2 Bank of Bombay 1720 Closed in 1770 3 Bank of Hindustan 1770 Liquidated in 1832 4 General Bank of Bengal and Bihar 1773 Closed in 1775 5 Bengal Bank 1784 Closed in 1791 6 General Bank of India 1786 Closed in 1791 7 Carnatic Bank 1788 Merged into Bank of Madras and later became part of SBI 8 British Bank of Madras 1795 Merged into Bank of Madras and later became part of SBI 9 The Asiatic Bank 1804 Merged into Bank of Madras and later became part of SBI 10 Bank of Calcutta (later Bank of Bengal) 1806 Merged into Imperial Bank which is now SBI

In conclusion, the story of India’s oldest banks is closely tied to the country’s economic history and colonial past. While The Madras Bank (1683) holds the distinction of being the first bank ever set up in India, the State Bank of India (1806 origin as Bank of Calcutta) is the oldest bank still in operation today. These institutions not only managed trade and credit but also laid the foundation of modern banking in India. The evolution of these early banks into present-day SBI shows how history, mergers, and legacy shaped the Indian financial system as we know it today.