International Men's Day 2025: Date, Theme, History and Significance

By Kirti Sharma
Nov 17, 2025, 12:30 IST

International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19 annually, with the 2025 global theme being "Celebrating Men and Boys" . The day promotes positive male role models, focuses on men's mental and physical health, and highlights discrimination. Its observance aims to foster a more inclusive and empathetic society for all men and boys.

International Men's Day is celebrated to recognize the positive value that men bring to the family, community, and society. It is annually celebrated on November 19 and encourages conversations about men's health, social roles, and challenges. It reminds us to catalyze a more inclusive and empathetic society for the well-being of all boys and men.

International Men's Day 2025: Date

International Men's Day will be celebrated worldwide on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Theme of International Men's Day 2025

  • While the core objectives of IMD remain the same, the global theme for the year 2025 is "Celebrating Men and Boys".

  • Some regions such as Australia and the UK have announced a parallel focus: “Supporting Men and Boys”.

  • In many of the campaigns, the theme also revolves around mental health and preventing suicide, evident in “Zero Male Suicide” for IMD 2025 in select initiatives.

History of International Men’s Day

It originated in Trinidad and Tobago in 1999 spearheaded by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh in honor of his father's birthday, therefore recognizing men's contributions to cement the society during national moments.

The idea caught on rapidly with international support, expanding to over 80 countries as a day to appreciate male role models, foster healthy masculinity, and champion equality.

Significance and Objectives

International Men's Day addresses six key pillars:

  • Promoting positive male role models from all walks of life.

  • Celebrating men's contributions to family, community, marriage, childcare, and the environment.

  • Focusing on men’s physical, mental, and emotional health and challenging stigmas.

  • Discrimination against men in social attitudes, law, and services needs highlighting.

  • Improving gender relationships and promoting equality.

  • Working to make the world a better place for all, where men and boys can reach their full potential.

Why Does International Men's Day Matter?

IMD salutes the sacrifices and strengths of men and boys and seeks to bring fairness in gender narratives.

It encourages open discussions on men's mental health, addressing issues such as stress, suicide, and emotional vulnerability that generally receive less attention.

The day urges society to invest in initiatives for equality, non-violence, equal opportunities, and healthy familial relationships.

How is International Men's Day celebrated? 

Events include seminars, community projects, social campaigns, and online dialogues about health, well-being, and positive masculinity. Schools, NGOs, and workplaces participate by hosting awareness drives, recognition ceremonies, and interactive activities. 

Why was November 19 chosen for IMD? 

The date was chosen to coincide with the birthday of Dr. Teelucksingh's father and the date the men's football team brought unity to Trinidad and Tobago, thus representing unity and positive male influence. 

How does IMD differ from International Women's Day? 

While both days are about achieving gender parity and celebrating social achievements, IMD addresses the challenges faced by and contributions of men and boys specifically.

Nurturing Respect and Well-Being International Men's Day, 2025, is a golden opportunity to celebrate men and boys, acknowledge their journeys, and throw light on aspects of their lives that often receive less visibility in the wider social conversations. IMD encourages balanced discussions, promotes mental health, and supports empathetic male role models as key levers toward a more inclusive culture of respect and positive change for all.

