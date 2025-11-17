School Holiday on 17 November
GATE 2026: Exam Schedule Released; Check Detailed Time Table Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 17, 2025, 18:13 IST

IIT Guwahati released the GATE 2026 paper-wise schedule today, November 17, 2025. Candidates can view the official exam schedule on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Key Points

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 paper-wise schedule today, November 17, 2025. Candidates can check the official exam schedule on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can start preparing for the exams.

GATE 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to GATE 2026 exam:

Overview  Details 
Event name  GATE 2026 application correction deadline 
Exam name  Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
Board name  Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  gate2026.iitg.ac.in
Application portal  goaps.iitg.ac.in
Stream  Engineering 
Scale  Nation-wide 
Level  Postgraduate 
Exam dates  February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
Programme  MTech (Master’s in Technology)
Login credential  Registration ID

GATE 2026 Paper-wise Schedule 

Check the following table carrying the important dates related to GATE 2026: 

Day, Date Time (IST) Test Papers
Saturday, February 07, 2026 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) AG, ES, GG, IN, MA, MN, TF, XE, XL
  2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) AE, BT, CH, CY, GE, PH, XH
Sunday, February 08, 2026 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) CS-1, ST
  2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) CS-2, EY, NM, PE
Saturday, February 14, 2026 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) CE-1, EE, PI
  2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) BM, CE-2, ME, MT
Sunday, February 15, 2026 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) EC
  2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) AR, DA

GATE 2026 Schedule 

