GATE 2026: Exam Schedule Released; Check Detailed Time Table Here

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 paper-wise schedule today, November 17, 2025. Candidates can check the official exam schedule on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can start preparing for the exams.

GATE 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to GATE 2026 exam: