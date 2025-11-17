GATE 2026: Exam Schedule Released; Check Detailed Time Table Here

Key Points
GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 paper-wise schedule today, November 17, 2025. Candidates can check the official exam schedule on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can start preparing for the exams.
GATE 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to GATE 2026 exam:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|GATE 2026 application correction deadline
|Exam name
|Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
|Board name
|Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|gate2026.iitg.ac.in
|Application portal
|goaps.iitg.ac.in
|Stream
|Engineering
|Scale
|Nation-wide
|Level
|Postgraduate
|Exam dates
|February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
|Programme
|MTech (Master’s in Technology)
|Login credential
|Registration ID
GATE 2026 Paper-wise Schedule
Check the following table carrying the important dates related to GATE 2026:
|Day, Date
|Time (IST)
|Test Papers
|Saturday, February 07, 2026
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
|AG, ES, GG, IN, MA, MN, TF, XE, XL
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)
|AE, BT, CH, CY, GE, PH, XH
|Sunday, February 08, 2026
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
|CS-1, ST
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)
|CS-2, EY, NM, PE
|Saturday, February 14, 2026
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
|CE-1, EE, PI
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)
|BM, CE-2, ME, MT
|Sunday, February 15, 2026
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
|EC
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)
|AR, DA
