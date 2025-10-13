Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Uttarakhand UBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF for All Subjects!

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 13, 2025, 10:38 IST

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has released the updated syllabus for Class 11 subjects. Students can find the detailed syllabus for all subjects in the article below, which will aid them in their exam preparation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

UBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 11 syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. This updated curriculum is a critical resource for students as they transition to the intermediate level, providing a comprehensive framework for the depth of study required across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Understanding this syllabus is paramount for effective learning, as it clearly outlines the subjects, units, and chapters that will form the basis of all future assessments.

From the official UBSE website, students can readily get the subject-by-subject syllabus in PDF format. It is strongly advised that you download this comprehensive booklet and consult it frequently. Having access to the syllabus enables students to efficiently plan their time, cover a wide range of difficult subjects, and develop the solid foundational knowledge required for their Class 12 board exams and subsequent professional endeavors.

UBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights

Board Name

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Class

11

Academic Year

2025-26

Streams

Arts, Science, and Commerce streams

Exam Mode

Offline, Pen and Paper based

Total Marks

100

UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Subject-wise 

The syllabus for UK board class 11 has been provided below in the table along with the downloadable link. Students are requested to check the syllabus and plan their studies effectively. Download PDF

UBSE Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2025-26

Download PDF

UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus

Download PDF

UK Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus

Download PDF

UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus

Download PDF

UK Board Class 11 History Syllabus

Download PDF

UK Board Class 11 Economics Syllabus

Download PDF

UK Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus

Download PDF

UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus

Download PDF

UK Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus

Download PDF

UK Board Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus

Download PDF

UK Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus

Download PDF

UK Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus

Download PDF

UK Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus

Download PDF

UK Board Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus

Download PDF

UK Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus

Download PDF

UK Board Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus

Download PDF

How to Download UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26?

  • Go to ubse.uk.gov.in, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education's official website.

  • Click 'Syllabus' on the left side of the webpage.

  • After choosing your subject and class, click on their names.

  • After the syllabus PDF opens, you can download it for your records.

You can start preparing for your formative and summative exams well in advance of the 2025–2026 school year using these tools.

Also Check:

UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News