Uttarakhand UBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF for All Subjects!

UBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 11 syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. This updated curriculum is a critical resource for students as they transition to the intermediate level, providing a comprehensive framework for the depth of study required across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Understanding this syllabus is paramount for effective learning, as it clearly outlines the subjects, units, and chapters that will form the basis of all future assessments.
From the official UBSE website, students can readily get the subject-by-subject syllabus in PDF format. It is strongly advised that you download this comprehensive booklet and consult it frequently. Having access to the syllabus enables students to efficiently plan their time, cover a wide range of difficult subjects, and develop the solid foundational knowledge required for their Class 12 board exams and subsequent professional endeavors.
UBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights
|
Board Name
|
Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)
|
Class
|
11
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Streams
|
Arts, Science, and Commerce streams
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline, Pen and Paper based
|
Total Marks
|
100
UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Subject-wise
The syllabus for UK board class 11 has been provided below in the table along with the downloadable link. Students are requested to check the syllabus and plan their studies effectively. Download PDF
|
UBSE Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2025-26
|
Download PDF
|
UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus
|
UK Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus
|
UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus
|
UK Board Class 11 History Syllabus
|
UK Board Class 11 Economics Syllabus
|
UK Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus
|
UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus
|
UK Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus
|
UK Board Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus
|
UK Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus
|
UK Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus
|
UK Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus
|
UK Board Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus
|
UK Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus
|
UK Board Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus
How to Download UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26?
-
Go to ubse.uk.gov.in, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education's official website.
-
Click 'Syllabus' on the left side of the webpage.
-
After choosing your subject and class, click on their names.
-
After the syllabus PDF opens, you can download it for your records.
You can start preparing for your formative and summative exams well in advance of the 2025–2026 school year using these tools.
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation