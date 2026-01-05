APSC Grade 4 Answer Key 2026 Released: Download PDF & Raise Objections at apsc.nic.in

APSC Grade 4 Answer Key 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the APSC Grade 4 Answer Key 2026 on January 4, 2026 at apsc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the APSC Grade 4 Exam conducted on January 4, 2026 can download the official answer key pdf to match their responses and calculate their estimated marks.

Candidates are requested to download the official provisional answer key and match their responses in case of any discrepancy, candidates can raise objections till January 7, 2026, by providing the supporting document

APSC Grade 4 Answer Key 2026: Direct Link to Download

APSC has released the official answer key for the APSC Grade 4 exam held on January 4, 2026. Below we have provided the direct link to the PDF containing set-wise answers (Series A, B, C, and D) for the General Studies paper.

