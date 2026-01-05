APSC Grade 4 Answer Key 2026 Released: Download PDF & Raise Objections at apsc.nic.in

APSC Grade 4 Answer Key 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the APSC Grade 4 Answer Key 2026 on January 4, 2026 at apsc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the APSC Grade 4 Exam conducted on January 4, 2026 can download the official answer key pdf to match their responses and calculate their estimated marks.
Candidates are requested to download the official provisional answer key and match their responses in case of any discrepancy, candidates can raise objections till January 7, 2026, by providing the supporting document
APSC Grade 4 Answer Key 2026: Direct Link to Download
APSC has released the official answer key for the APSC Grade 4 exam held on January 4, 2026. Below we have provided the direct link to the PDF containing set-wise answers (Series A, B, C, and D) for the General Studies paper.
Direct Link to Download APSC Grade 4 Answer Key 2026 PDF - (Activated)
APSC Grade 4 Answer Key 2026: Overview
APSC released the answer key in the pdf format containing the correct answer for each set. Candidates can raise objections till January 7 by providing the supporting document. Check the table below for APSC Grade 4 Answer Key 2026 overview
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
|
Post Name
|
Grade IV
|
Total Vacancies
|
20 Posts
|
Exam Date
|
January 4, 2026 (11:00 AM to 1:00 PM)
|
Answer Key Status
|
Released (Provisional)
|
Objection Window
|
Open until January 7, 2026
|
Selection Process
|
Screening Test (Phase 1) & Interview (Phase 2)
|
Official Website
|
apsc.nic.in
How to Download the APSC Grade 4 Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can download the APSC Grade 4 answer key by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, apsc.nic.in
- On the home page click on the "Answer Key" tab under the "Examination" category.
- Now click on the link, “Provisional Answer Keys: GENERAL STUDIES (Series-A, B, C, D) Grade-IV”
- Setwise Answer key will open up to match your answers and calculate your estimated marks.
- Save the APSC Grade 4 Answer Key PDF for future reference.
Steps to Raise Objections Against APSC Grade 4 Answer Key
APSC has also opened the window to raise objections; candidates can raise objections till January 7 by providing the supporting documents. Check the step-by-step procedure below
- Visit the official website, apsc.nic.in
- On the home page click on the "Answer Key" tab under the "Examination" category.
- Now click on the link, “Provisional Answer Keys: GENERAL STUDIES (Series-A, B, C, D) Grade-IV” and click on the “raise objections button
- Select the question to raise your objection and upload valid supporting evidence (NCERT books, standard textbooks, or government records) to justify their claim.
- Pay the required fees and click on the submit button.
