TG TET 2025 Apply Online Begins at tgtet.aptonline.in - Check Notification PDF, Eligibility and More

TG TET 2025 Apply Online: Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for appearing for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET-January-2026) to be conducted Online as Computer Based Test (CBT) by Department of School Education, Government of Telangana between 03.01.2026 and 31.01.2026.

The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) is an essential exam for candidates seeking teaching jobs in government schools across Telangana for classes 1 to 8. The application process for TG TET 2025 began on 15 November 2025 and will continue until 29 November 2025. Candidates are advised to submit their applications well before the last date to avoid any last-minute issues.

The official notification for TG TET 2025 has been released, and all the details regarding eligibility, important dates, exam pattern, and application procedures are available in the notification PDF. Candidates interested in applying for the exam can visit the official website tgtet.aptonline.in to fill out their applications.