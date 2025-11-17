TG TET 2025 Apply Online Begins at tgtet.aptonline.in - Check Notification PDF, Eligibility and More

TG TET 2025 Apply Online: Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for appearing for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET-January-2026) to be conducted Online as Computer Based Test (CBT) by Department of School Education, Government of Telangana between 03.01.2026 and 31.01.2026.
The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) is an essential exam for candidates seeking teaching jobs in government schools across Telangana for classes 1 to 8. The application process for TG TET 2025 began on 15 November 2025 and will continue until 29 November 2025. Candidates are advised to submit their applications well before the last date to avoid any last-minute issues.
The official notification for TG TET 2025 has been released, and all the details regarding eligibility, important dates, exam pattern, and application procedures are available in the notification PDF. Candidates interested in applying for the exam can visit the official website tgtet.aptonline.in to fill out their applications.
TG TET 2025 Overview
The TG TET 2025 is going to be conducted by the Telangana State Government to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in government schools. The exam will be held in two papers:
-
Paper I for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5.
-
Paper II for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8.
Check the details for TG TET 2025 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
TG TET 2025 (Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test)
|
Conducting Body
|
Telangana State Government
|
Purpose
|
To determine the eligibility of candidates for teacher recruitment in Telangana schools
|
Application Start Date
|
15 November 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
29 November 2025
|
Mode of Application
|
Online through the official website: tgtet.aptonline.in
TG TET Notification 2025
Candidates who are interested in app;lying for the TG TET 2025 must download the TG TET notification and go through it carefully to check all the information required to apply for TG TET 2025.
|
TG TET Notification 2025
TG TET 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates who wish to apply for the TG TET 2025 must meet the eligibility requirements that are necessary to meet in order to apply. The eligibility criteria includes the educational qualifications for Paper 1 and Paper 2.
TG TET Educational Qualifications for Paper I (Classes 1-5)
-
Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks. However in case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. AND pass in 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education / 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education). OR
-
Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks. In respect of SC / ST / BC / Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 40%. AND pass in 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education / 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) in case of the candidates who have passed or admitted to D.El.Ed / D.Ed., course prior to issue of guidelines dt. 23-12-2015.
TG TET Educational Qualifications for Paper I (Classes 6-8)
-
B.A./B.Sc./B.Com., with at least 50% marks. In case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. AND pass in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course / Bachelor of Education (B.Ed -Special Education). OR
-
B.A./B.Sc./B.Com., with at least 50% marks. In respect of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 40%. AND pass in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course / Bachelor of Education (B.Ed -Special Education) in case of the candidates who have passed or admitted to B.Ed., course prior to issue of guidelines dt. 23-12- 2015. OR
-
4-year B.A.Ed / B.Sc.Ed., with at least 50% marks, in case of SC / ST / BC / Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. OR
-
Graduation with language concerned as one of the optional subjects OR Bachelor of oriental language (or its equivalent) OR Graduation in literature OR Post Graduation in language concerned AND Language Pandit Training Certificate / B.Ed with language concerned as one of the Methodologies, in respect of Language Teachers. OR
-
B.E/B.Tech with at least 50% marks. In respect of SC / ST / BC / Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45% and Pass in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) or B.Ed. (Special Education).
Steps to Apply for TG TET 2025
Candidates can apply for TG TET by following the step-by-step process given below:
-
Visit the Official Website: Go to the official TG TET website: tgtet.aptonline.in.
-
Register and Login: If you are a new user, you need to register first to create a user ID and password. After registration, log in to the application portal using your credentials.
-
Fill in the Application Form: Once logged in, complete the application form by providing the necessary details such as personal information, educational qualifications, and choice of paper (I or II).
-
Upload Documents: Upload the required documents, such as scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and educational certificates.
-
Pay the Application Fee: Pay the required application fee through the available online payment methods.
-
Submit and Save the Application: Review your application and submit it. Make sure to save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.
TG TET 2025 Apply Online
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the TG TET 2025 through the direct link provided below. But before applying, candidates are advised to carefully check the official notification for the eligibility requirements.
Direct Link to Apply for TG TET 2025
TG TET 2025 Application Fee
The exam fee prescribed for appearing for TGTET-January-2026 is ₹750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and Fifty only) for either only Paper I or only Paper II and ₹1000 (Rupees One Thousand Only) for those appearing for both Papers I and II. Candidates can pay the exam fee through Online payment option provided at the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in from 15.11.2025 to 29.11.2025
-
For Paper I: ₹750
-
For Paper II: ₹750
-
For Both Paper I and Paper II: ₹1000
