Visual IQ Test: Can you spot the 28 hiding among 82’s in 5 seconds?

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Jan 5, 2026, 19:06 IST

Visual IQ Test: In this optical illusion picture, the number 28 is hiding among 82’s. Are you one of the selected few with the sharpest vision who can find the number 28 in 5 seconds? Test your eyes now!

Visual IQ test
Visual IQ test

Visual IQ tests are fascinating visual phenomena that make our brains perceive something different from reality. 

They can deceive our visual system into seeing things that aren’t actually there or misinterpret what we observe. 

Visual IQ tests can be in the form of optical illusions, which help us understand how our brains process and interpret the world around us. 

This deeper insight can enhance our critical thinking abilities and encourage us to approach challenges in innovative ways.

Do you have the sharpest eyes?

Let’s find out!

Visual IQ Test: Find The Number 28

In this mind-bending visual IQ test in the form of an optical illusion challenge, the readers are asked to find the number 28 hiding among 82’s in 5 seconds. 

Readers who can spot the number 28 within the time limit have the sharpest eyes.

Your time starts now!

Experts suggest that people who can solve optical illusion puzzles quickly have excellent observation skills. 

Also, they believe that optical illusions sharpen cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older age. 

Have you found the number 28?

The time is running out.

The number is cleverly hiding among the 82’s.

Hurry up.

The last few seconds remain…

Check the image once more; it is right there.

And...

Time's up!

How many of you have successfully found the number 28?

Congratulations to those sharp-eyed readers who found the number 28 within the time limit.

Others who couldn’t find the number 28 can check out the solution provided below.

Visual IQ Test: Solution

The number 28 appears to be hiding on the left side of the image.

visual iq test solution

If you loved this visual IQ test, remember to try out some more challenges from our must-try section below.

Also, share this with your friends and family to see how fast they can spot the number 28.

Must-Try

