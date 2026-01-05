Which Country Is Called the Land of the Sea?

Land of the Sea: Maldives is known as the Land of the Sea because most of the country is covered by the Indian Ocean and consists of coral islands, atolls, lagoons, and reef systems where the sea plays a central role in geography, economy, culture, tourism, and livelihood.

Why Is the Maldives Called the Land of the Sea?

Maldives is called the Land of the Sea because more than 99 percent of its geographical area is oceanic, and the nation’s lifestyle, marine transport, fisheries, tourism, and settlement patterns are closely connected with the surrounding sea environment and coral-reef ecosystem.

Location of Maldives

Maldives is located in the Indian Ocean, southwest of India and Sri Lanka, forming a long chain of coral islands spread across the equatorial maritime zone.