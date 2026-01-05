Which Country Is Called the Land of the Sea?

Land of the Sea: Maldives is known as the Land of the Sea because most of the country is covered by the Indian Ocean and consists of coral islands, atolls, lagoons, and reef systems where the sea plays a central role in geography, economy, culture, tourism, and livelihood.
Why Is the Maldives Called the Land of the Sea?
Maldives is called the Land of the Sea because more than 99 percent of its geographical area is oceanic, and the nation’s lifestyle, marine transport, fisheries, tourism, and settlement patterns are closely connected with the surrounding sea environment and coral-reef ecosystem.
Location of Maldives
Maldives is located in the Indian Ocean, southwest of India and Sri Lanka, forming a long chain of coral islands spread across the equatorial maritime zone.
Physical and Geographical Features
Maldives consists of about 1,190 coral islands grouped into 26 natural atolls, with most islands lying only 1–2 metres above sea level, making it one of the lowest-lying and most ocean-dependent countries in the world.
Climate and Natural Environment
Maldives experiences a tropical maritime climate influenced by monsoon winds, warm ocean currents, and high humidity, with coral reefs, lagoons, and marine ecosystems forming the core of its natural environment. The sea is deeply embedded in daily life, heritage, and community identity.
Interesting Facts About Maldives
A Nation Spread Across Ocean Waters
Over 99 percent of the country’s total area consists of surrounding ocean, lagoons, and reef zones, making it one of the most ocean-dominated nations in the world.
World’s Lowest-Altitude Country
Average elevation is around 1.5 metres above sea level, placing the country at high environmental vulnerability to sea-level rise and coastal erosion.
Largest Coral-Reef Island System in the Indian Ocean
Maldives is formed entirely from coral reefs, sandbanks, lagoons, and atoll structures, creating a unique marine landscape.
Rich Marine Biodiversity Zone
The region is home to coral species, reef fishes, manta rays, whale sharks, and diverse tropical marine life, supporting conservation and ocean research.
Global Marine Tourism Destination
Known worldwide for blue lagoons, reef diving, over-water villas, and luxury island tourism, contributing significantly to GDP and international visitor inflow.
