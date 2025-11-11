Veterans Day 2025: 11 Interesting Facts You Should Know!

Veterans Day Facts: Veterans Day is observed annually on November 11. This day is a significant U.S. federal holiday dedicated to honoring all military veterans who have served the country. This date marks the armistice that ended World War I hostilities on November 11, 1918. Over 18 million veterans currently live in the United States, underlining the day’s widespread importance. Unlike Memorial Day, which honors fallen soldiers, Veterans Day celebrates all veterans, recognizing their sacrifices across all wars and peacetime service. Across the nation, communities come together with events such as parades, ceremonies, and educational programs to show appreciation for veterans’ dedication and courage. Read 11 interesting Veterans Day facts which will enlighten you more about this day. 11 Interesting Veterans Day Facts You Should Know!

Veterans Day is rich with history and unique observances. Below are 11 key facts that highlight what makes this day important. Why Is Veterans Day Celebrated on November 11th? November 11th was chosen to mark the armistice that ended World War I on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918. Initially called Armistice Day, it symbolized peace after a devastating global conflict. In 1954, it was renamed Veterans Day to honor veterans of all U.S. wars. Is Veterans Day a Federal Holiday? Yes, Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed nationwide. President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared Veterans Day a Federal Holiday in 1954. Government offices, banks, and schools are often close to honor veterans. It provides a day for Americans to recognize the service and sacrifices made by veterans.

Veterans Day NYC Parade The NYC Veterans Day Parade is the largest Veterans Day event in the U.S. The 2025 parade features over 20,000 participants, including military service members and veterans. Celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. military, it showcases floats, marching bands, and grand marshals. Veterans Day Honors All Veterans Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day recognizes all who have served, living or deceased. It’s a day that acknowledges diverse military experiences and contributions. The observance encourages respect and support for all branches of the military. Female Veterans’ Presence There are approximately 1.9 million female veterans serving across various branches. Their growing presence marks an important aspect of military history and diversity. Services and resources increasingly focus on their unique needs and contributions.

Largest States for Veterans California, Texas, and Florida have the highest populations of veterans. These states reflect significant military communities with established veteran support systems. Local observances often include large community and government participation. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Ceremony Each Veterans Day at 11 a.m., a solemn ceremony is held at Arlington National Cemetery. It honors unidentified service members who sacrificed their lives for the country. The event is a core part of national commemoration. Historical Presidential Proclamation The first proclamation for Armistice Day was issued by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919. It declared November 11 as a day to honor those who served in World War I. The holiday evolved to include all veterans in 1954. Uniform Monday Holiday Act Exception

Veterans Day was briefly moved to a Monday under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1971. This change was reversed in 1978 due to public preference for November 11 observance. The fixed date maintains historical and symbolic significance. Veterans Day Symbolism The red poppy flower symbolizes remembrance and respect for veterans. Inspired by the World War I poem "In Flanders Fields," poppies are worn especially around Veterans Day. It represents resilience and sacrifice. Parades and Community Events Nationwide Beyond NYC, many cities and towns host parades and ceremonies. Community volunteers, schools, and local governments participate actively. These events foster unity and public awareness of veterans' roles.