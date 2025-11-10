RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025
Best 7 Celestial Events in November 2025: Check List!

By Alisha Louis
Nov 10, 2025

Celestial Events in November 2025: November features multiple meteor showers, a supermoon, and ideal planetary views. Discover the best 7 celestial events in November 2025 including meteor showers, supermoons, and planetary oppositions that will light up the night sky.

Best 7 Celestial Events in November 2025.

Celestial Events in November 2025: November 2025 offers one of the most exciting months for skywatchers with a series of spectacular celestial events. According to NASA and astronomy experts, November features multiple meteor showers, a supermoon, and ideal planetary views, making it a prime time for stargazing. 

Notably, the Beaver Moon supermoon on November 5 was the closest and brightest full moon of the year, appearing 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual. Alongside, meteor showers such as the Northern and Southern Taurids and Leonids promise dazzling shooting star displays. These events provide amazing opportunities for both amateur astronomers and casual observers to connect with the cosmos.

List of Best 7 Celestial Events in November 2025

November’s night sky is filled with diverse and captivating astronomical events. Below is a list of the month’s major celestial occurrences:

Date

Event

Description

Nov 4–5

Southern Taurid Meteor Shower

Bright fireballs with moderate meteor rates

Nov 5

Beaver Moon Supermoon

Largest and brightest full moon of 2025

Nov 6

Moon near Pleiades Star Cluster

Close visual proximity in the night sky

Nov 11–12

Northern Taurid Meteor Shower

Fireballs and meteors overlapping with Southern Taurids

Nov 16–17

Leonid Meteor Shower Peak

Fast, bright meteors with up to 15 meteors/hour

Nov 20

Moon at Apogee (Micro New Moon)

Moon farthest from Earth, ideal for dim object viewing

Nov 21

Uranus at Opposition

Best time to view Uranus, spaceship blue-green dot visible all night

Best 3 Celestial Events in November 2025

Here are the top three most spectacular events of November 2025 that every skywatcher should not miss:

Beaver Moon Supermoon (November 5)

The Beaver Moon is a supermoon, appearing 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual, occurring when the full moon is closest to Earth. This rare “super supermoon” dazzles observers globally with a stunning luminous display.

Beaver Moon Supermoon

Image Caption - Beaver Moon Supermoon ( Image Source - Earth.com )

Leonid Meteor Shower (November 16–17)

Peaking in mid-November, the Leonids produce a fast and bright meteor display, with up to 15 meteors per hour under ideal skies. This shower is famous for its persistent bright trails and widespread visibility.

Leonid Meteor Shower

Image Caption - Leonid Meteor Shower ( Image Source - Space )

Uranus at Opposition (November 21)

On this date, Uranus will be closest to Earth and fully illuminated by the Sun, shining visibly as a faint blue-green dot. This is the prime time to observe the distant ice giant through binoculars or a telescope.

Uranus at Opposition

Image Caption - Uranus at Opposition

Conclusion

November 2025 promises an unforgettable array of celestial events that are perfect for all levels of stargazing enthusiasts. From meteor showers and multiple supermoons to rare planetary oppositions, the month’s sky will be alive with activity. Whether using a telescope or viewing with the naked eye, these events offer wonderful chances to experience the grandeur of our cosmos and create lasting astronomical memories.

    FAQs

    • Is Uranus visible to the naked eye in November 2025?
      +
      Uranus will be visible as a faint blue-green dot on November 21 at its closest approach to Earth.
    • When do the Leonid Meteors peak in November 2025?
      +
      The Leonid meteor shower peaks between November 16 and 17 with up to 15 bright shooting stars per hour.
    • What is the best November 2025 celestial event?
      +
      The Beaver Moon Supermoon on November 5 is the brightest and largest full moon event of the year.

