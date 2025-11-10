Best 7 Celestial Events in November 2025: Check List!

Celestial Events in November 2025: November 2025 offers one of the most exciting months for skywatchers with a series of spectacular celestial events. According to NASA and astronomy experts, November features multiple meteor showers, a supermoon, and ideal planetary views, making it a prime time for stargazing.

Notably, the Beaver Moon supermoon on November 5 was the closest and brightest full moon of the year, appearing 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual. Alongside, meteor showers such as the Northern and Southern Taurids and Leonids promise dazzling shooting star displays. These events provide amazing opportunities for both amateur astronomers and casual observers to connect with the cosmos.

List of Best 7 Celestial Events in November 2025

November’s night sky is filled with diverse and captivating astronomical events. Below is a list of the month’s major celestial occurrences: