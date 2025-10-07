Is it a Full Moon Tonight in the U.S.? Tonight’s moon is in the Full Moon Phase, which means it has 99.9% illumination. The October 2025 Full Moon, also known as the Harvest Supermoon is both full and closest to Earth offering maximum visibility. The moon cycle is 29.5 days and today’s full moon is on its 15th day.

According to NASA, the October 2025 full moon occurred on Monday October 06 and visible through Tuesday October 07 will reach maximum brightness at 11:48 p.m EDT. Read on to know the exact date, peak time, why is the moon so bright tonight and proven tips for the best moon-watching experience.

The full moon tonight peaks at 11:48 p.m. Eastern Time on October 07, 2025 (8:48 p.m. Pacific) as reported by NASA. It is the first of three supermoons this season, making the event especially notable. The moon looked nearly full on October 06 and will remain bright through Tuesday October 7. In many locations, the moonrise will occur just after sunset, creating beautiful views in the eastern sky.