Is it a Full Moon Tonight in the U.S.? Tonight’s moon is in the Full Moon Phase, which means it has 99.9% illumination. The October 2025 Full Moon, also known as the Harvest Supermoon is both full and closest to Earth offering maximum visibility. The moon cycle is 29.5 days and today’s full moon is on its 15th day.
According to NASA, the October 2025 full moon occurred on Monday October 06 and visible through Tuesday October 07 will reach maximum brightness at 11:48 p.m EDT. Read on to know the exact date, peak time, why is the moon so bright tonight and proven tips for the best moon-watching experience.
The full moon tonight peaks at 11:48 p.m. Eastern Time on October 07, 2025 (8:48 p.m. Pacific) as reported by NASA. It is the first of three supermoons this season, making the event especially notable. The moon looked nearly full on October 06 and will remain bright through Tuesday October 7. In many locations, the moonrise will occur just after sunset, creating beautiful views in the eastern sky.
Why is the Moon so Bright Tonight on October 07, 2025?
The Moon is especially bright tonight because it is both a Full Moon and a Supermoon. This means the Moon is fully illuminated by the Sun and is also at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.
→ It’s a Supermoon, the Moon is at perigee, its closest point to Earth, making it appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon.
→ The Moon is in the Full Moon phase, allowing nearly 99.9% of its surface to be illuminated by the Sun according to Sky Live.
→ As the Harvest Moon (the full moon closest to the autumn equinox), it rises near sunset, providing extra evening brightness.
→ The brightness is enhanced visually just after moonrise due to the “moon illusion,” making the moon appear even larger and more glowing near the horizon.
→ Historically, the Harvest Moon was crucial for farmers, offering extended light for gathering crops after sunset.
Tonight’s unique combination of lunar phases and positioning creates an exceptionally bright and beautiful moon in the night sky.
What Is the Exact Date and Time for the October 2025 Full Moon?
The full moon occurs when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit, appearing larger and brighter. October’s supermoon coincides with the Harvest Moon, traditionally important for farmers due to extended evening moonlight near the fall equinox.
Date
Event
Time
Moon Type
October 6 & 7
Full Moon/Supermoon
11:48 p.m. (Eastern)
08:48 p.m. (Pacific)
Harvest Moon
What Are the Best Tips for Moon-Watching Tonight?
The peak full moon occurs shortly before midnight for U.S. observers. The moon will remain visibly bright and full throughout the night into October 7. Two more supermoons will follow in November and December 2025.
Find an open area with a clear eastern horizon for unobstructed moonrise views.
The moon appears bigger and more colorful as it rises or sets, due to Earth’s atmosphere.
Use a tripod-mounted camera or binoculars for the best photography and steady views.
Check the weather forecast and avoid city lights to maximize visibility.
Join a local viewing party or share photos using #fullmoon or #HarvestSupermoon on social media.
Conclusion
Tonight offers a spectacular viewing of the Harvest Supermoon, a rare event where the Moon is both full and closest to Earth. Peaking late Monday night, it remains almost 100% illuminated and exceptionally bright throughout Tuesday, October 7th. This is the first of three supermoons this season, providing an ideal, extended opportunity for observers to witness its massive appearance and glowing presence.
