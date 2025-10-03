NTA JEE Main 2026: Session 1 Notification Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

Key Points
- JEE Main 2026 session 1 notification will be released soon.
- Candidates will need to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- The session 1 exams are expected to be held in January 2026.
JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 Notification soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to keep checking for the notification for the exams. According to past year trends, the agency will release the notification on the Session 1 and 2 exam dates and details in October 2025. The official notification will carry the important details of the exam sessions, tentative schedule, instructions for students and more on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details of JEE Mains 2026 exam session 1 and 2:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 Notification
|
Exam name
|
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main
|
Board name
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
jeemain.nta.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Engineering
|
Sessions
|
1
2
|
Exam dates (tentative)
|
Session 1: January 2026
Session 2: April 2026
JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Exam Expected Dates
The following table carries the tentative or expected schedule for JEE Mains 2026 exam:
|
Event
|
JEE Main 2025
|
JEE Main 2026 (expected)
|
Application Process
|
Late October 2024
|
October 2025
|
Session 1 Exam Dates
|
January 22 - 31, 2025
|
January 2026
|
Official Announcement
|
-
|
To be announced
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation