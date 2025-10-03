NTA JEE Main 2026: Session 1 Notification Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 Notification soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to keep checking for the notification for the exams. According to past year trends, the agency will release the notification on the Session 1 and 2 exam dates and details in October 2025. The official notification will carry the important details of the exam sessions, tentative schedule, instructions for students and more on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of JEE Mains 2026 exam session 1 and 2: