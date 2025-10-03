RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

NTA JEE Main 2026: Session 1 Notification Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 3, 2025, 15:06 IST

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency will soon release the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Notification on jeemain.nta.nic.in, expected in October 2025. It will carry exam details, tentative schedule, and exam instructions for students.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JEE Main 2026 session 1 notification will be released soon.
JEE Main 2026 session 1 notification will be released soon.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • JEE Main 2026 session 1 notification will be released soon.
  • Candidates will need to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • The session 1 exams are expected to be held in January 2026.

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 Notification soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to keep checking for the notification for the exams. According to past year trends, the agency will release the notification on the Session 1 and 2 exam dates and details in October 2025. The official notification will carry the important details of the exam sessions, tentative schedule, instructions for students and more on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of JEE Mains 2026 exam session 1 and 2:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 Notification

Exam name 

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main

Board name 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

jeemain.nta.nic.in

Stream 

Engineering 

Sessions 

1

2

Exam dates (tentative)

Session 1: January 2026

Session 2: April 2026

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Exam Expected Dates

The following table carries the tentative or expected schedule for JEE Mains 2026 exam:

Event 

JEE Main 2025 

JEE Main 2026 (expected)

Application Process 

Late October 2024

October 2025

Session 1 Exam Dates

January 22 - 31, 2025

January 2026

Official Announcement 

-

To be announced 

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News