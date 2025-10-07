NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon, Check Latest Updates

Key Points
- NEET PG SC hearing on Answer Key and Transparency in two weeks
- NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule is expected soon at mcc.nic.in
- NBEMS asked to reply to petitions filed by NEET PG students in two weeks
NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to announce the NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule soon. According to reports, the schedule is expected to be issued by mid-October. Candidates eagerly awaiting the commencement of the NEET PG 2025 counselling process are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.
The Medical Counselling Committee is yet to issue the complete counselling schedule owing to the pending hearing at the Supreme Court regarding transparency in the NEET PG 2025 answer key. The verdict regarding the hearing is expected in two weeks.
As per the last hearing issued the SC has given the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences two weeks' time to respond to the petitions filed by the NEET PG candidates and United Doctors Front.
The NBEMS earlier issued the NEET PG answer key along with question IDs. Candidates, however, questioned the transparency in the answer key and the decision to provide question IDs instead of the Question paper, which would be much helpful for candidates to cross-check and tally scores. It must be noted that the NEET PG answer key and question IDs were issued along with the NEET PG 2025 scorecard.
Candidates filed petitions raising concerns over the decision arguing that publishing only the answer key without question paper prevents candidates from verifying the results and assessing the fairness in the evaluation process.
It must be noted that the NEET PG counselling for 50% all India quota seats is stalled, while some of the states have commenced the NEET PG 2025 state-wise counselling procedure for admissions to medical seats in colleges in respective states.
