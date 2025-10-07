Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon, Check Latest Updates

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 7, 2025, 10:18 IST

NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule is expected to be released by the Medical Counselling Committee soon. Candidates awaiting the commencement of the counselling process can keep visiting this space for latest updates. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • NEET PG SC hearing on Answer Key and Transparency in two weeks
  • NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule is expected soon at mcc.nic.in
  • NBEMS asked to reply to petitions filed by NEET PG students in two weeks

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to announce the NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule soon. According to reports, the schedule is expected to be issued by mid-October. Candidates eagerly awaiting the commencement of the NEET PG 2025 counselling process are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. 

The Medical Counselling Committee is yet to issue the complete counselling schedule owing to the pending hearing at the Supreme Court regarding transparency in the NEET PG 2025 answer key. The verdict regarding the hearing is expected in two weeks. 

As per the last hearing issued the SC has given the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences two weeks' time to respond to the petitions filed by the NEET PG candidates and United Doctors Front. 

The NBEMS earlier issued the NEET PG answer key along with question IDs. Candidates, however, questioned the transparency in the answer key and the decision to provide question IDs instead of the Question paper, which would be much helpful for candidates to cross-check and tally scores. It must be noted that the NEET PG answer key and question IDs were issued along with the NEET PG 2025 scorecard. 

Candidates filed petitions raising concerns over the decision arguing that publishing only the answer key without question paper prevents candidates from verifying the results and assessing the fairness in the evaluation process. 

It must be noted that the NEET PG counselling for 50% all India quota seats is stalled, while some of the states have commenced the NEET PG 2025 state-wise counselling procedure for admissions to medical seats in colleges in respective states. 

Related Stories

Also Read: IIM CAT 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today, Make Changes at iimcat.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News