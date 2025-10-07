NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon, Check Latest Updates

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to announce the NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule soon. According to reports, the schedule is expected to be issued by mid-October. Candidates eagerly awaiting the commencement of the NEET PG 2025 counselling process are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

The Medical Counselling Committee is yet to issue the complete counselling schedule owing to the pending hearing at the Supreme Court regarding transparency in the NEET PG 2025 answer key. The verdict regarding the hearing is expected in two weeks.

As per the last hearing issued the SC has given the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences two weeks' time to respond to the petitions filed by the NEET PG candidates and United Doctors Front.