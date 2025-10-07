Key Points
- CAT 2025 application edit window live at iimcat.ac.in
- Make changes in Candidate Name, Photograph, Signature, and Test City Preference
- CAT 2025 to be held on November 30, 2025
CAT 2025 Application Correction Window: Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode will close the IIM CAT 2025 application correction window today, October 7, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the CAT 2025 exams can make all required changes in the application form by today.
To make all required changes in the CAT 2025 applications candidates are required to visit the website and login using their User ID and Password. Students must make sure they make all the required changes within the time period provided.
IIM CAT 2025 edit window is available in the candidate login available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can also make the changes through the direct link given below
IIM CAT 2025 Edit Window - Click Here
CAT 2025 Fields Open for Correction
Students who have applied for the CAT 2025 exams must note that only a few of the fields on the CAT application form will be open for corrections. Students can make changes in the following fields
- Candidate Name
- Photograph
- Signature
- Test City Preference
Steps to Make Changes in CAT 2025 Applications
Candidates who wish to make changes to their CAT applications can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT
Step 2: Click on the registered login link
Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password
Step 4: Make the changes in the fields open for correction
Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit
