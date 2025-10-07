CAT 2025 Application Correction Window: Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode will close the IIM CAT 2025 application correction window today, October 7, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the CAT 2025 exams can make all required changes in the application form by today.

To make all required changes in the CAT 2025 applications candidates are required to visit the website and login using their User ID and Password. Students must make sure they make all the required changes within the time period provided.

IIM CAT 2025 edit window is available in the candidate login available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can also make the changes through the direct link given below

IIM CAT 2025 Edit Window - Click Here

CAT 2025 Fields Open for Correction

Students who have applied for the CAT 2025 exams must note that only a few of the fields on the CAT application form will be open for corrections. Students can make changes in the following fields