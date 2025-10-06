JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Syllabus 2025 Revised for Final Exams; Check 10th Date Sheet Here

Key Points
- JKBOSE Syllabus 2025 reduced for the Class 10 and 12 exam 2025.
- The exams will be held in October-November 2025 in Kashmir province, including Kargil.
- It is due to delays caused by heatwaves, heavy rains, and floods.
JKBOSE Syllabus 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the JKBOSE Class 10, 12 exam syllabus 2025. The board has announced that the revision has been reduced in a few regions. The exams will be held from October to November 2025 in the Kashmir province, including the Kargil district. The Board said the relaxation is due to the delayed start of the academic session and the delays caused by the heatwave, torrential rains, and floods to the academic calendar.
The official circular read, “It is hereby notified that the prospective eligible students appearing in class 10, 11 and 12 in the ensuing Annual Regular, 2025 examination (October-November session) in Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of Jammu Division including UT of Ladakh, shall attempt 85 per cent marks which will correspond to 100 per cent marks, availing thus 15 per cent relaxation in syllabus.”
JK Board Class 10 Datesheet 2025
The board will release the class 12 date sheet later. Candidates can check the JKBOSE 10th time table 2025 here:
|
Subject
|
Dates
|
Maths
|
November 3, 2025
|
Social Science
|
November 7, 2025
|
Science
|
November 11, 2025
|
English
|
November 14, 2025
|
Urdu and English
|
November 17, 2025
|
Computer Science
|
November 19, 2025
|
Vocational Subjects
|
November 21, 2025
|
Home Science
|
November 23, 2025
|
Additional Subjects
|
November 24, 2025
|
Music
|
November 25, 2025
|
Painting
Art
Drawing
|
November 27, 2025
The JKBOSE exams question papers will be based on the revised syllabus. Students will be required to attempt at least 85% of the total marks from the questions provided within their internal choices. Both multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and the grammar sections in language subjects will be graded individually.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation