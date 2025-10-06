JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Syllabus 2025 Revised for Final Exams; Check 10th Date Sheet Here

JKBOSE Syllabus 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the JKBOSE Class 10, 12 exam syllabus 2025. The board has announced that the revision has been reduced in a few regions. The exams will be held from October to November 2025 in the Kashmir province, including the Kargil district. The Board said the relaxation is due to the delayed start of the academic session and the delays caused by the heatwave, torrential rains, and floods to the academic calendar.

The official circular read, “It is hereby notified that the prospective eligible students appearing in class 10, 11 and 12 in the ensuing Annual Regular, 2025 examination (October-November session) in Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of Jammu Division including UT of Ladakh, shall attempt 85 per cent marks which will correspond to 100 per cent marks, availing thus 15 per cent relaxation in syllabus.”