U.S. sees a 20% Decline in Foreign Students in 2025: In 2025, American colleges and universities reported a striking 20% drop in new international student enrollments. This is a shift with broad implications. According to U.S. government ADIS, this August 2025 saw just over 310,000 international students arrive, leaving many institutions facing shortfalls.

The National Association of Foreign Student Advisors (NAFSA) warned that sharp decreases will lead to a loss of $7 Billion and 60,000 Jobs.

Why did the U.S. see Nearly a 20% Decline in Foreign Students in 2025?

More than half of prospective students could not schedule a visa interview before May, causing backlogs and missed enrollments.