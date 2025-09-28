U.S. Visa Waiver Policy: Starting October 1, 2025, the United States will implement major changes to its nonimmigrant visa policies, affecting international students, skilled professionals, and temporary visitors. The widely used Interview Waiver Program (IWP), often called the “dropbox” option, is being tightened, signalling a move towards more rigorous screening. Let us explore what all the applicants need to know through this blog. 1. Mandatory In-Person Interviews From October 1, all nonimmigrant visa applicants, including those renewing, must attend an in-person interview with a U.S. consular officer. The applicants under 18 and over 79 are included in this. However, this time exceptions are limited to certain B-1/B-2, H-2A visas, and official government travellers. Earlier, many international students and workers could renew visas without attending an interview.

This policy will strengthen the Department of State’s efforts to detect fraud and ensure eligibility. 2. Interview Waivers Are Now Limited Some applicants can still use the dropbox program. But now the eligibility is restricted to the holders of diplomatic or official visas, certain government employees, and renewals of B-1, B-2, or H-2A visas within 12 months of expiry, provided the previous visa was fully valid and issued to applicants aged 18 or above. Even eligible applicants may still be required to attend an interview at the consular officer’s discretion. Know about the Updates for the October 2025 Visa Bulletin Here! 3. What Students Need to Know? International students on F-1, M-1, or J-1 visas will be most affected: Longer processing times : Consular appointments may take more time due to mandatory interviews.

Document preparation : Students should carry academic transcripts, I-20 forms, financial proof, and previous visas.

Family members : Dependents must also attend in-person interviews.

Planning ahead: Universities and colleges recommend scheduling visa appointments well before the semester starts.