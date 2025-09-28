IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Who was Russell M. Nelson: Biography, LDS Church Presidency & Legacy

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 28, 2025, 06:53 EDT

Discover who President Russell M. Nelson was. Learn about his life, medical career, leadership in the LDS Church, and lasting legacy with his key contributions. 

Russell M. Nelson Biography: LDS Church Presidency (Credits: Church News)
Russell M. Nelson Biography: He was the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church). He left behind a legacy of faith, service, and inspiration. He passed away on September 27, 2025, at the age of 101. Revered as a prophet and visionary, his leadership strengthened families and expanded the Church’s global reach. He left an indelible mark on both the LDS community and the wider world, and encouraged countless individuals to live lives of purpose and devotion. Through this blog, learn about his remarkable journey in medicine and ministry. 

Early Life

He was born on September 9, 1924, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was raised in a devout LDS family, and was instilled in him a strong foundation of faith and service. In his growing years, he pioneered advancements in heart surgery and also guided millions as a spiritual leader

Education

For his higher education, he pursued a medical degree from the University of Utah and later earned a PhD in medical sciences from the University of Minnesota. Moreover, his academic prowess and commitment to excellence were evident early on.

Medical Career and Contributions

Before his ecclesiastical service, Dr Nelson had a distinguished medical career. He was a pioneer in the field of heart surgery. Therefore, he performed numerous innovative procedures, and his contributions to medical science were recognised globally. He even served as a professor of surgery at the University of Utah.

Path to Church Leadership

In 1984, Russell M. Nelson was called to serve as an apostle in the LDS Church. His leadership was characterised by a deep commitment to the teachings of Jesus Christ and a focus on strengthening families and communities. He emphasised the importance of personal revelation and encouraged members to deepen their spiritual practices.

President of the LDS Church

Following the passing of President Thomas S. Monson in 2018, President Nelson was sustained as the 17th president of the LDS Church.

  • His presidency was marked by significant initiatives, including the reorganisation of the Church's leadership structure. 
  • Emphasis on ministering to individuals and families. 
  • He also led efforts to build numerous temples worldwide and expanded the reach of the Church's sacred ordinances.

Legacy and Impact

Therefore, President Nelson's legacy is remembered by the story of an unwavering faith, compassion, service to the people and visionary leadership. He not only inspired countless individuals to live more Christlike lives but also guided them to serve others selflessly. His teachings continue to resonate within the LDS community and beyond, leaving a lasting impact on the world.

    FAQs

    • Where can I learn more about President Nelson's teachings?
      +
      For more information on President Nelson's teachings, visit the official LDS Newsroom.
    • What initiatives did President Nelson lead as LDS president?
      +
      President Nelson led efforts to reorganise the Church's leadership structure, emphasised personal ministering, and oversaw the construction of numerous temples worldwide.
    • What was President Nelson's medical background?
      +
      Before his ecclesiastical service, President Nelson was a renowned heart surgeon and professor of surgery at the University of Utah.
    • Who was President Russell M. Nelson?
      +
      President Russell M. Nelson was the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving from 2018 until his passing in 2025.

