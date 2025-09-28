Russell M. Nelson Biography: He was the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church). He left behind a legacy of faith, service, and inspiration. He passed away on September 27, 2025, at the age of 101. Revered as a prophet and visionary, his leadership strengthened families and expanded the Church’s global reach. He left an indelible mark on both the LDS community and the wider world, and encouraged countless individuals to live lives of purpose and devotion. Through this blog, learn about his remarkable journey in medicine and ministry. With sorrow we announce that Russell M. Nelson, beloved President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has died. He was 101 — the oldest president in the history of the Church.



Early Life He was born on September 9, 1924, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was raised in a devout LDS family, and was instilled in him a strong foundation of faith and service. In his growing years, he pioneered advancements in heart surgery and also guided millions as a spiritual leader. Education For his higher education, he pursued a medical degree from the University of Utah and later earned a PhD in medical sciences from the University of Minnesota. Moreover, his academic prowess and commitment to excellence were evident early on. Medical Career and Contributions Before his ecclesiastical service, Dr Nelson had a distinguished medical career. He was a pioneer in the field of heart surgery. Therefore, he performed numerous innovative procedures, and his contributions to medical science were recognised globally. He even served as a professor of surgery at the University of Utah.

Path to Church Leadership In 1984, Russell M. Nelson was called to serve as an apostle in the LDS Church. His leadership was characterised by a deep commitment to the teachings of Jesus Christ and a focus on strengthening families and communities. He emphasised the importance of personal revelation and encouraged members to deepen their spiritual practices. President of the LDS Church Following the passing of President Thomas S. Monson in 2018, President Nelson was sustained as the 17th president of the LDS Church. His presidency was marked by significant initiatives, including the reorganisation of the Church's leadership structure.

Emphasis on ministering to individuals and families.

He also led efforts to build numerous temples worldwide and expanded the reach of the Church's sacred ordinances.