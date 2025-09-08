When most people picture castles, Europe springs to mind. However, the United States is home to some of the most famous historic castles. From the glamour of Hearst Castle in California to the romantic tragedy of Boldt Castle in New York, these American gems blend history, architecture, and cultural intrigue. There are grand estates, medieval-inspired mansions, and centuries-old forts that feel like they’ve leapt out of a fairytale. Here’s a guide to the top 10 famous historic castles in the USA, plus five bonus picks that are equally worth your visit. Why Visit Castles in the USA? These castles aren’t just architectural structures but they tell the story of amazing American ambition, creativity, and heritage. Whether it’s the Gilded Age opulence of Hearst Castle or the royal legacy of Iolani Palace in Hawaii, each one offers a unique glimpse into the significance of America's heritage. Let us explore their history and significance in this article.

List of Top 10 Famous Historic Castles in the USA You must have heard of Hearst Castle, Castello di Amorosa, and many others, which must be making you curious about the most famous historic castles in the USA. Here is a quick look at ten of the finest. From coastal estates to Gothic mansions and even America’s only royal palace, these landmarks showcase architecture, history, and cultural heritage at their best. S.No Castle Location Best Time to Visit (Seasons and Reasons) 1 Hearst Castle California Spring–Fall: Pleasant weather, ideal for coastal views and tours. 2 Biltmore Estate North Carolina Spring: Blooming gardens & outdoor beauty; Winter: Christmas decorations. 3 Boldt Castle New York Summer: Open to visitors May–Oct, enjoy Thousand Islands boating. 4 Castello di Amorosa California Fall: Grape harvest and wine-tasting season in Napa Valley. 5 Fonthill Castle Pennsylvania Fall: Scenic foliage enhances Mercer’s quirky architecture. 6 Belvedere Castle New York Spring & Summer: Best for Central Park views and outdoor strolls. 7 Iolani Palace Hawaii Year-round: Tropical climate; best during cultural events and festivals. 8 Lyndhurst Mansion New York Fall: Hudson Valley foliage with Gothic Revival backdrop. 9 Meadow Brook Hall Michigan Summer: Gardens in full bloom; Winter: Holiday tours and events. 10 Castillo de San Marcos Florida Winter & Spring: Mild weather for exploring historic fort grounds.

Source: National Park Service, Official Castle Websites & State Tourism Boards Let us read about each one of them below: 1. Hearst Castle, California It is a gilded age icon, which was built by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst. This is a lavish estate that has 165 rooms, terraced gardens, and a world-class art collection.

Why Visit: Opulence and art on California’s coast. Source: Architectural Digest 2. Biltmore Estate, North Carolina The is America’s grandest home and is the largest private home in the USA, with 250 rooms, vineyards, and gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmsted.

Why Visit: America’s most famous castle-style mansion. 3. Boldt Castle, New York This castle was constructed by George C. Boldt for his wife, and it sits on Heart Island in the Thousand Islands. Work stopped after her death, leaving a romantic legacy.

Why Visit: A tragic love story made eternal.

4. Castello di Amorosa, California The castle is a medieval-style Napa Valley winery with moats, towers, and hand-crafted stonework.

Why Visit: Wine tasting in a Tuscan-inspired castle. 5. Fonthill Castle, Pennsylvania Built entirely of poured concrete by archaeologist Henry Chapman Mercer, this is a Mercer’s handmade fantasy which features eclectic tiles and unusual design.

Why Visit: Quirky architecture meets craftsmanship. 6. Belvedere Castle, New York Loctaed in the Central Park of Manhattan, this Victorian folly offers sweeping city views.

Why Visit: An iconic escape in the heart of NYC. Source: House Beautiful 7. Iolani Palace, Hawaii The castle built in 1882 for King Kalākaua is still one of the royal residences in America. It remains a national treasure of Hawaiian history.

Why Visit: The only official royal palace in the USA.

8. Lyndhurst Mansion, New York Overlooking the Hudson River, Lyndhurst Mansion showcases Gothic Revival architecture at its finest.

9. Meadow Brook Hall, Michigan Built in the 1920s by heiress Matilda Dodge Wilson, this mansion is recognised as one of "America's castles."

Why Visit: Tudor grandeur and cultural heritage. 10. Castillo de San Marcos, Florida It is one of the oldest Masonry Fort which dates back to the 1600s. Moreover, this St. Augustine fortress is the oldest masonry structure in the continental US.

Why Visit: Rich colonial history and enduring strength. More Castles Worth Visiting in the USA You must look at the famous historic castles which are worth visiting in the USA: