Do you think you're a history buff when it comes to the United States? Have you ever wondered how much you know about the people, events, and ideas that shaped this nation? Well, you're in the right place to test it! We have created a quiz that isn't just about you getting the right answers. But it is about learning some cool facts and appreciating the incredible journey of the United States. Check out:How Well Do You Know About the Pacific Railway Act of 1862? Check Quiz Questions With Answers and Facts U.S. History Quiz So, let's see how well you know U.S. history! Question 1: In what year was the Declaration of Independence officially adopted? A) 1775 B) 1776 C) 1783 D) 1787 Answer: B) 1776 Explanation: The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

Question 2: Who was the U.S. President responsible for the Louisiana Purchase, which doubled the size of the United States? A) George Washington B) John Adams C) Thomas Jefferson D) James Madison Answer: C) Thomas Jefferson Explanation: In 1803, President Thomas Jefferson was responsible for the Louisiana Purchase from France. Question 3: Which famous speech, delivered by Abraham Lincoln, is known for beginning with the words "Four score and seven years ago..."? A) The Emancipation Proclamation B) The Gettysburg Address C) The Second Inaugural Address D) The House Divided Speech Answer: B) The Gettysburg Address Explanation: The Gettysburg Address was delivered by President Abraham Lincoln in November 1863, during the American Civil War. Though a very short speech but is considered as one of the most powerful and influential speeches in American history.

Question 4: What amendment to the U.S. Constitution gave women the right to vote? A) 15th Amendment B) 19th Amendment C) 21st Amendment D) 26th Amendment Answer: B) 19th Amendment Explanation: The 19th Amendment to the Constitution was passed by Congress in 1919 and ratified in 1920. It states that the right of citizens to vote "shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex," finally granting women the right to vote after a long struggle. Question 5: The New Deal, a series of programs designed to combat the Great Depression, was a key policy of which president? A) Herbert Hoover B) Franklin D. Roosevelt C) Harry S. Truman D) Dwight D. Eisenhower Answer: B) Franklin D. Roosevelt Explanation: Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal, beginning in 1933, was a cornerstone of his presidency.

Question 6: The Japanese attack on which U.S. naval base on December 7, 1941, led to the United States' entry into World War II? A) San Diego B) Pearl Harbor C) Normandy D) Midway Answer: B) Pearl Harbor Explanation: The surprise attack on the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii by the Imperial Japanese Navy was a pivotal moment. Question 7: Who delivered the famous "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington in 1963? A) Malcolm X B) Martin Luther King Jr. C) Rosa Parks2 D) John F. Kennedy Answer: B) Martin Luther King Jr. Explanation: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, delivered from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, is one of the most iconic moments of the Civil Rights Movement. Question 8: What was the name of the U.S. policy aimed at preventing the spread of communism during the Cold War?