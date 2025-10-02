RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
US H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform: What the New Bill Could Mean?

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Oct 2, 2025, 14:20 EDT

Learn about the new US bill to reform H-1B and L-1 visas. Find out what this means for skilled workers, Indian IT companies & visa applicants, according to US lawmakers.

New Reforms in the H-1B Visa and L-1 Visa Systems (Credits: Moneycontrol)
H-1B and L-1 Visa System Reform: Recent proposals have been introduced in the United States Congress. These reforms are seeking to reform the H-1B and L-1 visa systems. Moreover, these visas are critical for international professionals, especially from India, working in technology, healthcare, and other specialised industries. The reforms aim to bring greater transparency, reduce misuse, and ensure fair opportunities for both US and global talent.

What are the H-1B and L-1 Visa Programmes?

The H-1B visa allows US companies to employ foreign professionals in speciality occupations such as IT, engineering, and finance. On the other hand, the L-1 visa enables companies to transfer employees from overseas offices to the U.S.

Together, these programmes support the American economy by filling high-skill gaps, while providing international professionals with career opportunities. However, both systems have faced scrutiny over issues such as lottery allocation, client-site placements, and wage-level disparities.

Key Changes Proposed in the New Bill

Lawmakers have suggested several reforms, some of which could significantly alter the application and approval process:

  • Replacing the lottery system: The bill proposes a merit-based approach instead of the random lottery currently used to allocate H-1B visas.

  • Stricter checks on outsourcing firms: Companies heavily reliant on placing workers at client sites may face tighter rules.

  • Revised wage-level requirements: The reforms highlight fair pay standards to ensure foreign workers are not underpaid compared to their U.S. counterparts.

  • Greater transparency: Employers could be required to disclose more detailed information about job roles, salaries, and placements.

These changes, if implemented, are expected to prioritise highly skilled professionals and bring more accountability to the system.

What is the Impact on Indian Professionals and Businesses?

India remains the largest source of H-1B applicants, particularly from IT and tech firms. A shift from lottery-based allocation to a merit system could benefit highly skilled Indian professionals with advanced qualifications and experience.

At the same time, Indian IT service providers may need to adapt their hiring and placement strategies, especially where client-site placements are common. The proposed reforms could also affect green card processing timelines, particularly if linked to wage and skill-based prioritisation.

What Lies Ahead?

The bill is still under discussion in the US Senate and House of Representatives. For now, the existing system continues, but businesses and applicants are advised to stay informed about potential changes. These reforms are part of a broader effort to modernise immigration policies while balancing domestic workforce priorities.

Conclusion

This reform effort reflects the US government’s attempt to strengthen fairness in skilled migration while ensuring that its domestic workforce and global partnerships both benefit.

    FAQs

    • Are green card applications also impacted?
      +
      While the reforms primarily target H-1B and L-1 visas, related processing timelines could be indirectly influenced if linked to wage-level prioritisation.
    • How will the reforms affect Indian IT companies?
      +
      Indian IT firms may need to comply with stricter client-site placement rules and revised wage requirements. However, highly skilled professionals could see more opportunities under a merit-based system.
    • Will the lottery system for H-1B visas be removed immediately?
      +
      No. Any change would only take effect after the bill is passed and signed into law. Until then, the current lottery-based process continues.

