H-1B and L-1 Visa System Reform: Recent proposals have been introduced in the United States Congress. These reforms are seeking to reform the H-1B and L-1 visa systems. Moreover, these visas are critical for international professionals, especially from India, working in technology, healthcare, and other specialised industries. The reforms aim to bring greater transparency, reduce misuse, and ensure fair opportunities for both US and global talent. What are the H-1B and L-1 Visa Programmes? The H-1B visa allows US companies to employ foreign professionals in speciality occupations such as IT, engineering, and finance. On the other hand, the L-1 visa enables companies to transfer employees from overseas offices to the U.S. Together, these programmes support the American economy by filling high-skill gaps, while providing international professionals with career opportunities. However, both systems have faced scrutiny over issues such as lottery allocation, client-site placements, and wage-level disparities.

Key Changes Proposed in the New Bill Lawmakers have suggested several reforms, some of which could significantly alter the application and approval process: Replacing the lottery system : The bill proposes a merit-based approach instead of the random lottery currently used to allocate H-1B visas.

Stricter checks on outsourcing firms : Companies heavily reliant on placing workers at client sites may face tighter rules.

Revised wage-level requirements : The reforms highlight fair pay standards to ensure foreign workers are not underpaid compared to their U.S. counterparts.

Greater transparency: Employers could be required to disclose more detailed information about job roles, salaries, and placements. These changes, if implemented, are expected to prioritise highly skilled professionals and bring more accountability to the system.