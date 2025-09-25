U.S. Firms Appoint Indian-Origin Leaders Amid H-1B Visa Fee Hike

In September 2025, the U.S. Firms like T-Mobile and Molson Coors hired Srinivas Gopalan and Rahul Goyal for their top executive positions amid rise in H-1B visa fee hike. The U.S. government implemented a landmark increase in the H-1B visa application fee, raising it to $100,000 from a previous range of $2,000 to $5,000. This policy aims to prioritize American workers by making it costlier for companies to sponsor foreign skilled workers. According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the number of new H-1B applications filed by Indian nationals annually often tops 70,000, underscoring their critical role in the U.S. labor market. Despite this, top U.S. companies have recently appointed Indian-origin executives to senior leadership roles. This signals the ongoing importance of Indian talent, even as visa hurdles increase.

How Are Indian-Origin Leaders Making an Impact Amid Visa Fee Hikes? Appointments of Srinivas Gopalan and Rahul Goyal showcase resilience and growing Indian leadership in American industry despite the visa fee hike. These moves come amid a challenging policy environment shaped by the Trump administration's stricter immigration rules for H-1B visas. Srinivas Gopalan will become CEO of U.S telecom giant T-Mobile starting November 1, 2025.

Rahul Goyal is appointed President and CEO of beverage giant Molson Coors effective October 1, 2025.

Both executives bring decades of experience across global markets including India, the U.S., and Europe. What Does the $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Mean for Indian Skilled Workers? The new $100,000 fee applies only to new H-1B visa petitions filed after September 21, 2025. Current visa holders and renewals are exempt from this fee increase, easing concerns for existing Indian professionals.

The one-time fee aims to discourage companies from relying on foreign skilled labor, impacting future talent inflows.

This hike has triggered concerns among industry leaders about talent shortages, especially in technology and healthcare sectors.

Other countries like Germany, the UK, and Canada are expected to attract more Indian professionals due to more favorable visa policies. Why Are Indian-Origin Leaders Still Rising in U.S. Corporations? Indian-origin executives have a strong track record in driving innovation, digital transformation, and business growth in top U.S. companies. Leaders like Srinivas Gopalan and Rahul Goyal have extensive experience spanning multiple sectors, driving strategic initiatives. Their promotions reflect merit-based corporate decisions prioritizing expertise over immigration uncertainties. Indian-origin CEOs such as Satya Nadella (Microsoft) and Sundar Pichai (Alphabet) set a precedent for diverse leadership success. Companies benefit from the global business acumen and cultural insights Indian-origin leaders bring to the competitive U.S. market.