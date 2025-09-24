RRB NTPC 2025 Notification Released at rrbcdg.gov.in for 8875 Vacancies, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

RRB NTPC New Vacancy 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has released an official short notification for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025-26 on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 8875 vacancies are to be filled across the country. Candidates preparing for various categories NTPC posts The detailed notification will be released under the Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) for Graduate and Undergraduate posts including Station Master,Goods Train Manager, Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor (CCTS),Senior Clerk-cum-Typist and others.
RRB NTPC 2025 Notification PDF
The short notification has been released by the concerned authority on its official website. Aspirants can check educational qualifications, vacancy distribution, application method and exam details through the notification. The short notification PDF is given below:
|RRB NTPC 2025 Notification
|Download PDF
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 Highlights
Below are the details of the recruitment drive relesed under the under the Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). You can check the details of the crucial updates for the recruitment drive-
|
Exam Body
|
Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
|
Exam Name
|RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories)
|
Total Vacancies
|8875
|
Level
|
12th Pass/Graduate
|
Notification Number
|
Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025-26
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Frequency
|
Annual
|
Application Date
|
Awaited
|
Official Website
|
indianrailways.gov.in/rrbapply.gov.in
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 Vacancy
A total of 8875 vacancies are expected to fill for Graduate and Undergraduate posts including Station Master,Goods Train Manager, Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor (CCTS),Senior Clerk-cum-Typist and others. The distribution of vacancies is as follows:
|Category
|No. of Posts
|Graduate
|5817
|Undergradaute
|3058
|Total Posts
|8875
How to Submit RRB NTPC Application 2025 ?
The candidates willing to apply for Graduate and Undergraduate posts can follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Apply Online -rrbapply.gov.in
Step 2: Create your account, if not already, by clicking on 'Apply' - 'Create an Account'
Step 3: Now, sign in using your mobile number/email and password by clicking 'Already have an Account'.
Step 4: Fill out the application form.
Step 5: Each candidate is allowed to apply to only one RRB and only one common ONLINE application should be submitted by a candidate for any or all of the notified posts .
