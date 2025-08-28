What is the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services? Check Definition, Mission, Functions, and More

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is the main government body that handles all immigration and naturalization services in the U.S. If you’ve ever wondered who processes green cards, citizenship applications, or work permits, the answer is almost always USCIS. Let’s break it down in a simple Q&A format. Check out: How the US National Guard Works? Know Its Role in States and Recent Deployments (Explained) What exactly is USCIS? USCIS is a component under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). It administers the immigration and naturalization system, including applications for green cards, U.S. citizenship, work visas, as well as asylum and refugee status. How did USCIS come into existence? Before USCIS, there was the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS). However, in 2002, following the passage of the Homeland Security Act, the INS was dissolved. Its functions were split into three agencies under DHS:

USCIS (immigration services and benefits)

ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) – enforcement and investigations

CBP (Customs and Border Protection) – border control and inspections So, USCIS was officially formed in 2003 as the successor to INS. What is the mission of USCIS? In February 2022, USCIS made a major overhaul of its mission statement to reflect a more inclusive and service-oriented approach to its work. The mission now states, "USCIS secures America's promise as a nation of welcome and possibility with fairness, integrity, and respect for all we serve." The change resulted from employee feedback as well as the Biden administration's desire to make the immigration system more accessible and humane. What does USCIS actually do? The agency’s core functions include: Processing green card (permanent residency) applications

Handling naturalization (U.S. citizenship) applications

Managing asylum and refugee applications

Issuing employment authorization documents (EADs)

Processing petitions for temporary work visas (like H-1B, O-1, etc.)

Basically, USCIS is the place where immigrants file paperwork to legally live, work, or become citizens in the U.S. How does USCIS help immigrants on their path to citizenship? Here are two primary points at which USCIS impacts immigrants’ roads to citizenship: 1. At the time an individual becomes a permanent resident (receives a green card). 2. At the time of the individual's application for naturalization to become a citizen of the United States. To apply for citizenship in the United States: A permanent resident must hold a green card for at least 5 years, without leaving the United States for more than 180 days for any one trip.

If the individual is married to a U.S. Citizen, they may apply for citizenship soon after obtaining permanent resident status, after 3 years of being married, living together, and the spouse was also a U.S. Permanent Resident for 3 years.

What forms does USCIS handle? USCIS manages all immigration and naturalization forms. They are identified by letters and numbers: I-Forms = Immigration forms (example: I-551, Permanent Resident Card)

N-Forms = Naturalization forms (example: N-400, Application for Naturalization) These forms are the official way to apply for benefits like work permits, green cards, or citizenship. How is USCIS trying to improve its services? Over the years, USCIS has worked to: Reduce backlogs in application processing

Provide better customer service through its Contact Center, online help, and Application Support Centers (ASCs)

Offer information in English and Spanish for accessibility The overall goal is to make the process faster, smoother, and easier for applicants.