How the US National Guard Works? Know Its Role in States and Recent Deployments (Explained)

The National Guard is an important part of the U.S. military system. People often call it a citizen-soldier force because its members have to balance their civilian lives with their military service. The fact that it has two bosses makes it different. For local emergencies like natural disasters, it can work under the state governors. It can work for the President for national security or missions abroad. You have more freedom with this two-part structure, but you also have to think about who is in charge, how far the law can go, and when to deploy. The Guard has been in the news more lately because it has been deployed to Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Baltimore. This has led to debates about its role in keeping people safe versus the idea that it is becoming more militarized. To understand why the National Guard has become a key player in both state-level crisis response and federal security policies, you need to know how it works.

What is the US National Guard? The National Guard is a part-time reserve force for the U.S. Army and Air Force. Each of the 50 states, U.S. territories, and Washington, D.C. has its own National Guard. The Guard is both a state and federal reserve. During state emergencies, it works for governors, but the President can also make it federal for national missions. Its origins go back to colonial militias in 1636. By 1903, it had become a formal national force, and by 1933, its dual role was officially written down. The Guard still has two jobs today: responding to disasters in the state and serving overseas when called up by the federal government. Check Out: Cracker Barrel New Logo: What's Behind the Major Rebranding for 2025? How does the National Guard get activated? Under Title 10, the President mobilizes Guard units into federal active duty. In this role, Guard members fall under the same restrictions as the regular military, including law enforcement limitations under the Posse Comitatus Act.

Title 32, on the other hand, lets the Guard operate under state governors even while receiving federal funding and direction. It's commonly used in domestic emergencies or Civil Support operations where a combination of local oversight and federal support is needed. Also Read - The Educational Paths of 7 Indian American Politicians Who Studied in the US Why are Guard Troops now being seen in Washington, DC, and possibly Chicago? In August 2025, President Trump declared a "crime emergency" in Washington, D.C., which is federally governed, and deployed approximately 2,000-plus Guard members under Title 32. Beginning on August 24, those troops were authorized to carry service-issued weapons (M17 pistols or M4 rifles), but only for self-defense in life-threatening situations. Officials say the troops don’t make arrests but may temporarily detain someone until local police arrive. However, public response has been sharply divided. Polls show 61 % of residents say the presence makes them feel less safe, while only 18 % feel safer.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is quietly planning for potential Guard deployments to Chicago and possibly Baltimore, despite no formal local request. Critics, including Democratic leaders like Hakeem Jeffries and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, argue there's no legal basis for such action and accuse the administration of “manufacturing a crisis.” In Baltimore, Governor Wes Moore noted a 20 % drop in homicides, opposing military intervention. Today, more than 2,200 National Guard members from multiple states continue to support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, providing critical assistance to federal and District law enforcement partners.



