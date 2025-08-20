CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
The Educational Paths of 7 Indian American Politicians Who Studied in the US

Indian American politicians, including some of the most prominent leaders, have leveraged their education to achieve success. Discover how their unique academic journeys paved the way for their roles in US politics and shaped their policy platforms.

ByHarshita Singh
Aug 20, 2025, 07:14 EDT
Indian American politicians

Indian American politicians: The political landscape in the United States is rapidly evolving, with a growing number of Indian American politicians stepping into the spotlight. In fact, a 2024 report by Indiaspora noted a significant increase in the number of Indian origin leaders holding elected positions across the country. Their rise is often attributed to a strong emphasis on education and professional achievement within the community. These leaders represent a new wave of Indian Americans in US politics who are influencing policy from local to national levels. Their academic backgrounds, ranging from law and business to medicine and engineering, are often the foundation for their public service careers, offering a unique perspective on key issues.

List of Indian Americans in US Politics

The following table provides an overview of seven prominent Indian-origin political leaders and their educational backgrounds before you learn about their current public experiences: 

Indian-Origin Politician's Name

Education

Institution

Kamala Harris

BA, JD

Howard University, UC Hastings College of the Law

Ro Khanna

BA, JD

University of Chicago, Yale Law School

Pramila Jayapal

BA, MBA

Georgetown University, Northwestern University

Ami Bera

BS, MD

University of California, Irvine

Shri Thanedar

BS, MS, PhD

University of Mumbai, University of Akron

Raja Krishnamoorthi

BSE, MPP, JD

Princeton University, Harvard Law School

Vivek Ramaswamy

BA, JD

Harvard University, Yale Law School

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is an American politician and attorney currently serving as the 49th Vice President of the United States. She is a graduate of Howard University and the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. Her legal career began as a prosecutor in California before she was elected District Attorney of San Francisco and later Attorney General of California. Prior to her historic role as Vice President, she represented California in the U.S. Senate.

Ro Khanna

Ro Khanna is the US Representative for California's 17th congressional district, which is in the middle of Silicon Valley. He got his degree in economics from the University of Chicago and then went on to get his law degree from Yale. He has been a well-known progressive voice and has worked on the House Armed Services and Oversight Committees, where he focused on issues related to technology, American manufacturing, and economic patriotism.

Pramila Jayapal

Pramila Jayapal is a U.S. representative for Washington’s 7th congressional district and a key leader within the Congressional Progressive Caucus. At the age of 16, she moved to the U.S. She got her bachelor's degree from Georgetown University and her MBA from Northwestern University. As a member of Congress, she has pushed for laws on immigration, healthcare, and income inequality, using her experience in global development and advocacy.

Ami Bera

Since 2013, Dr. Ami Bera has been the US Representative for California. He got his bachelor's and medical degrees from the University of California, Irvine. He worked in medicine for more than 20 years before getting into politics. He was also the Chief Medical Officer for Sacramento County, which is a big deal. He uses his knowledge to help make healthcare policy in Congress and is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Shri Thanedar

Shri Thanedar is the US Representative for Michigan's 13th congressional district. He has a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Akron. Before he got into politics, Thanedar was a successful scientist and business owner. He started and ran several businesses in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. In 2020, he was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives, and in 2022, he won a seat in Congress.

Raja Krishnamoorthi

Raja Krishnamoorthi represents Illinois' 8th congressional district. A mechanical engineer by education from Princeton University, he also holds a law degree from Harvard Law School. His career includes work in public service as a Special Assistant Attorney General and in the private sector. He is currently the Ranking Member on the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party. This makes him the first South Asian American to head a Congressional committee.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and author, became well-known across the country during his campaign for president in 2024. He went to Harvard University and got a bachelor's degree in biology. Then he went to Yale Law School and earned a law degree. Since his campaign, he has remained a well-known figure in conservative political circles, continuing to speak out and work on issues related to business, government, and culture.

The educational paths of these Indian-origin political leaders show a clear trend of having a diverse educational background. They see it as important as doing public service. Their education has not only prepared them to be leaders, but it has also given them power to apply different points of view that can help them make decisions.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
