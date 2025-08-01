Kamala Harris's book: Kamala Harris is a well-known politician in the United States for breaking down many political walls. She is once again in the news for releasing a new book called 107 Days. A lot of people are looking forward to this memoir, which promises to tell the truth about what happened during her very short but important presidential campaign in 2024. This new book by Kamala Harris is not just another political autobiography. It is meant to give readers a real and thoughtful look at the hard time that came after former President Joe Biden left office. It also talks about the problems, decisions, and personal lessons she learned on her short but important trip to the White House. What Makes Kamala Harris' Book, 107 Days, a Must-Read This memoir tells exclusively about the 107 days that defined Harris’s unexpected ascent to the Democratic Party's presidential nomination and her subsequent campaign. After President Biden's withdrawal, Kamala Harris stepped into a fiercely contested political landscape, leading what has been described as the "shortest presidential campaign in modern history." The book's goal is to give an eyewitness account that goes beyond what people see in public and shows the strategic thinking, personal thoughts, and behind-the-scenes drama that went into her campaign for the highest office in the land. Simon & Schuster, the book's publisher, has called it a "page-turning account" that promises "surprising and revealing insights" that make it an important work of political nonfiction.

When Can You Get Your Hands on 107 Days? Political enthusiasts and curious readers alike won't have to wait long. On September 23, Kamala Harris's book, 107 Days, will be available in stores. This carefully chosen release date will build the most excitement before the book comes out, which happens to be during a time when political talk is at its highest. The book's announcement has already sparked a lot of talk, especially since Harris recently said she won't run for governor of California in 2026. This has led to more speculation about her future political plans, including a possible run for president in 2028. Must Read: What is the Impact of Kamala Harris's Governor Election Decision for 2028? Why Did Kamala Harris Write this Memoir Now? In a video announcement, Harris herself explained the main goal of 107 Days, saying that it was important to "share what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward." The book isn't merely a recount of events; it's presented as a deeper reflection on a historic moment. Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp confirmed that the book "addresses everything we would want her to address," implying an unvarnished examination of the campaign's complexities. For an audience interested in the inner workings of high-stakes politics and the personal toll of a presidential bid, this memoir offers a rare and candid perspective.

Kamala Harris wrote a book called "107 Days". Here is an excerpt: "My campaign was 107 days. A day is 24 hours. 7 days is a week. There are 365 days in a year. Okay? 12 months in a year. I ran for President for 3 months. Plus some more days. That's a lot of days." pic.twitter.com/Qm4z90J7gE — Steve Byrne (@stevebyrnelive) July 31, 2025 107 Days Stands Apart from Other Political Books Kamala Harris's new book, 107 Days, is different from other political memoirs in that it only covers a short but important time in her life. The journalistic tone and emphasis on "candor and reflection" suggest a departure from conventional political narratives. The book is written like a thriller, which makes readers feel the urgency and quick decisions of a presidential campaign like no other. 107 Days is a great book for anyone who wants to learn more about how modern presidential politics work because of the way it is written and the fact that Harris is an important figure in American history.