TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: Tamil Nadu Class 10th, 11th (HSE +1) Result Date Announced, Releasing Tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in

DGE Tamil Nadu has confirmed the date and time for the release of the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025. According to the official notification issued, the SSLC / Higher secondary first year supplementary result 2025 will be announced tomorrow, July 31, 2025. The results will be made live at 2:30 PM on the official website dge.tn.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 30, 2025, 13:49 IST
TN SSLC/ HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025: DGE Tamil Nadu will be announcing the TN SSLC/ HSE first year supplementary result 2025 tomorrow, July 31, 2025. As per the official notification issued, TN SSLC/ higher secondary first year  supplementary result 2025 will be announced at 2:30 PM on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams will be able to check the result and download the provisional certificate through the link on the official website. 

TN SSLC/ HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025 Date and Time OUT

Tamil Nadu class 10 and class 12 supplementary results will be announced tomorrow, July 31, 2025. According to the official notification students can check their SSLC / HR SEC FIRST YEAR SUPPLEMENTARY EXAM, JULY-2025 PROVISIONAL CERTIFICATE through the link available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in. The link to check the result will be live at 2:30 PM. 

TN SSLC/ HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025 - Where to Check

The link for students to check their compartment result and download the statement of marks and provisional certificate will be made live at 2:30 PM on the official website. The list of websites for students to check the results is given below

  • dge.tn.gov.in
  • tnresults.nic.in
  • apply1.tndge.org

How to Download TN SSLC/ HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2025

The Tamil Nadu board class 10 and class 11 supplementary result 2025 will be announced online tomorrow. Follow the steps provided below to check the result and download 

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN

Step 2: Click on the SSLC/ HSE 1st Year Supplementary Exam July 2025 Provisional Certificate Download Link

Step 3: Enter the Registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The Supplementary results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the statement of marks and the provisional certificate for further reference

