TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: Tamil Nadu Class 10th, 11th (HSE +1) Result Date Announced, Releasing Tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC/ HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025: DGE Tamil Nadu will be announcing the TN SSLC/ HSE first year supplementary result 2025 tomorrow, July 31, 2025. As per the official notification issued, TN SSLC/ higher secondary first year supplementary result 2025 will be announced at 2:30 PM on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams will be able to check the result and download the provisional certificate through the link on the official website.

TN SSLC/ HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025 Date and Time OUT

